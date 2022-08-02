OnePlus 10T 5G to launch tomorrow: How to watch live, expected price, features and more

OnePlus 10T will be unveiled tomorrow, August 3. OnePlus 10T will be the company’s latest flagship and will come as an incremental upgrade to the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus has already confirmed the phone will use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and a 6.7-inch display but miss out on the staple alert slider. This new chipset offers the most powerful performance, battery efficiency, and multitasking abilities that takes your phone a notch higher. The company has also announced that the OnePlus 10T will be the company’s first smartphone to offer 16GB RAM. It will offer 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Google purged over 1.11 lakh bad content over user complaints in India

OnePlus 10T 5G launch event will be live-streamed from New York at 10:00 ET (7:30 IST). The launch event is being hosted at the Gotham Hall, New York City.

OnePlus 10T 5G Price

The OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 66,999 onwards. On the other hand, the OnePlus 10T 5G is expected to price between Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000, according to estimates and rumours.

OnenePlus 10T Triple Camera

The OnePlus 10T will get a triple camera system on the back panel. The primary lens is a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a sensor we have seen on wide range of smartphones, right from the mid-range to premium segment.

The large 1/1.56 inch sensor size of Sony sensor is combined with Optical (OIS) and Electronic (EIS) Image Stabilization. The sensor will support capture in 10-bit color.

The second camera lens along with the 50-megapixel unit is an ultra-wide camera with a 119.9-degree field of view and a macro lens. The front camera is a 16-megapixel unit.

OnePlus 10T Display and Processor

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will be getting a relatively large 6.7-inch display. The panel is expected to be AMOLED along with a FullHD+ resolution. The panel will get 10-bit colour support as well as be HDR10+ compliant. The refresh rate of the display will be capped at 120Hz.

As mentioned above, the OnePlus 10T will be one of the first smartphones to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which has been leaked to offer better benchmark scores that the OnePlus 10 Pro itself.

OnePlus 10T Battery

The device will pack a 4,800mAh battery with crazy fast charging speeds. As per rumors, the phone will have 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support, the same as the OnePlus 10R.