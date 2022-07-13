OnePlus 10T 5G is likely to make its debut in the market soon. The rumored handset has been spotted on India’s official website by tipster Mukul Sharma and the 3C certification site. He has even revealed the specifications of the handset. Notably, the company has not yet announced an official launch date for the smartphone, however, it is expected to debut some time in July. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T review: A great 2022 mid-ranger with minor upgrades from Nord 2

OnePlus 10T 5G expected specifications

OnePlus 10T 5G is spotted on the 3C certification website, which hints that the launch of the handset is imminent. This listing hints that the handset will come with support for 160W fast charging out of the box.

OnePlus 10T 5G is likely to feature a 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The company will be using an AMOLED display for the same with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is also expected to feature the iconic alert slider on the right edge. It will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

In terms of the camera, we can expect the primary lens to be a 50-megapixel unit with optical image stabilization (OIS). The front camera will also come with a 32-megapixel unit. The camera software brings on deck Hasselblad Master Style that allows users to choose between three presets for the camera system.

OnePlus is expected to provide a 4,800mAh battery unit with the smartphone, along with 80W fast charging.

OnePlus 10T 5G expected pricing

As per the tipster, OnePlus 10T 5G is likely to launch between July 25-August 1 in India. It is expected to come in Moonstone Black colour variant and might cost you EUR 799 (approx Rs 65,300). The handset is likely to be available in 8GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant.