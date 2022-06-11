comscore OnePlus 10T design, specifications leaked ahead of official launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus 10t Design Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch Date
News

OnePlus 10T design, specifications leaked ahead of official launch: Check details

Mobiles

If you look at the render of the OnePlus 10T/OnePlus 10, you'll see that there seems to be no alert slider

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10T image leaked

OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T has been spotted in the wild. This time we not only get a look at the spec sheet, but also the device itself. The new OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10 will be a flagship device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The design language of the device seems to be inspired by the OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched earlier this year. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G, expected to launch soon, might be the last flagship of the year by OnePlus

The rear camera island on the leaked OnePlus 10T device looks similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. It gets the same camera island aesthetics that are often compared to a stove-top design. The flash is also in the form of a ring making a faux fourth module. From the image, we can make out that there will be three cameras in the main setup. There’s a single-lens front-facing camera that is placed in a punch hole in the screen. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro official teasers revealed for India launch: Check details

The new render has been leaked by popular tipster Yogesh Brar in partnership with the website Onsitego. If you look at the render of the OnePlus 10T/OnePlus 10, you’ll see that there seems to be no alert slider. Following this leak, the tipster also claimed that OnePlus will only opt for the alert slider in the more expensive Pro-level devices, which will limit the reach of the slider substantially. OnePlus was the first Android smartphone maker to standardize the alert slider. With Oneplus moving towards a new direction, it is to be seen how hardcore OnePlus fans will accept this situation. Also Read - OnePlus inspired by Samsung to launch OnePlus 10 Ultra: Find full details

OnePlus 10T specifications

OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10 (name is yet to be decided) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The company will be using an AMOLED display for the same with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of the camera, we can expect the primary lens to be a 50-megapixel unit with optical image stabilization (OIS). The front camera will also come with a 32-megapixel unit. OnePlus is expected to provide a 4,800mAh battery unit with the phone along with 80W fast charging.

In terms of pricing, the new device is expected to launch under the OnePlus 10 Pro which sells for a price of Rs 66,999.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 11, 2022 3:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Meta Operations Chief Sheryl Sandberg being investigated over use of company resources
News
Meta Operations Chief Sheryl Sandberg being investigated over use of company resources
New electric car launched that can run without plug-in charging for up to 7 months: View pics

Photo Gallery

New electric car launched that can run without plug-in charging for up to 7 months: View pics

MapmyIndia and ISRO join hands to provide detailed 3D maps of India

News

MapmyIndia and ISRO join hands to provide detailed 3D maps of India

Telegram announces paid premium version with new features: All you need to know

Apps

Telegram announces paid premium version with new features: All you need to know

India-bound Hyundai Creta N-Line in pics: Check design, features

Photo Gallery

India-bound Hyundai Creta N-Line in pics: Check design, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10T design, specifications leaked ahead of official launch date: Check details

Meta Haults production of Smartwatch

Meta Operations Chief Sheryl Sandberg being investigated over use of company resources

Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area

MapmyIndia and ISRO join hands to provide detailed 3D maps of India

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial

Features

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome, Check out the Step-By-Step Tutorial
Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch

News

Meta decided to stop working on its first dual-camera smartwatch
Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature

News

Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature
Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999