OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T has been spotted in the wild. This time we not only get a look at the spec sheet, but also the device itself. The new OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10 will be a flagship device powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The design language of the device seems to be inspired by the OnePlus 10 Pro that was launched earlier this year.

The rear camera island on the leaked OnePlus 10T device looks similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. It gets the same camera island aesthetics that are often compared to a stove-top design. The flash is also in the form of a ring making a faux fourth module. From the image, we can make out that there will be three cameras in the main setup. There's a single-lens front-facing camera that is placed in a punch hole in the screen.

The new render has been leaked by popular tipster Yogesh Brar in partnership with the website Onsitego. If you look at the render of the OnePlus 10T/OnePlus 10, you'll see that there seems to be no alert slider. Following this leak, the tipster also claimed that OnePlus will only opt for the alert slider in the more expensive Pro-level devices, which will limit the reach of the slider substantially. OnePlus was the first Android smartphone maker to standardize the alert slider. With Oneplus moving towards a new direction, it is to be seen how hardcore OnePlus fans will accept this situation.

OnePlus 10T specifications

OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10 (name is yet to be decided) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The company will be using an AMOLED display for the same with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of the camera, we can expect the primary lens to be a 50-megapixel unit with optical image stabilization (OIS). The front camera will also come with a 32-megapixel unit. OnePlus is expected to provide a 4,800mAh battery unit with the phone along with 80W fast charging.

In terms of pricing, the new device is expected to launch under the OnePlus 10 Pro which sells for a price of Rs 66,999.