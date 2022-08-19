comscore OnePlus 10T 5G gets software update with network stability, improved UI and more
As per the company, the startup speed and network stability have also been introduced in the first ever update of the OnePlus 10T 5G.

OnePlus-10T-2

OnePlus 10T 5G was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 49,999 in India. The handset has received its first software update in India. The OxygenOS CPH2413_11.A.05​ update brings improved user experience, optimised shooting effect and more. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

As per a post in the OnePlus Community Forums, the startup speed and network stability have also been introduced in the first ever update of the OnePlus 10T 5G. Here is the changelog of the latest OnePlus 10T 5G software update: Also Read - OnePlus 10T 16GB RAM variant goes on first sale in India: Price, sale offers

OnePlus 10T 5G Changelog

System Also Read - OnePlus could launch a foldable display smartphone soon, hints Pete Lau

Improves system stability and fluency

Optimizes the startup speed

Optimizes network stability

Camera

Optimizes the shooting effect and improves the user experience.

Others

Fixes the occasional issue when the camera displays abnormally in specific scenarios.

For the unversed, the OnePlus 10T starts at a price of Rs 49,999 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB. The second variant comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage and is priced at Rs 54,999. The top configuration of the phone comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This variant will be sold at a price of Rs 55,999. OnePlus 10T 5G is the first smartphone by the company that comes with 16 GB RAM.

All the storage variants are now available for purchase in India across OnePlus.com, Amazon.in and OnePlus Store App.

OnePlus 10T will be available in two colours variants: Moonstone Black and Jade Green.

The OnePlus 10T comes with a triple camera lens. The primary lens is the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel Macro lens.

The new device comes with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ display with a 120Hz fast refresh rate. It also comes with a 150W fast charging capability. It can provide a day’s worth of charge in just 10 minutes.  The OnePlus 10T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

  • Published Date: August 19, 2022 3:13 PM IST

