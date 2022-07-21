OnePlus 10T is finally coming and with that, the company continues with its strategy to launch a “T” variant in the 10 series. But this time, it is a strange hierarchy, at least for now. That is because OnePlus never launched the vanilla OnePlus 10. It launched the OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this year, and nearly six months later, it is time for the OnePlus 10T to show up. Maybe the company has a solid reason behind that, but for customers, it is not a problem as long as they get another good option with the 10T. Also Read - OnePlus to unveil OxygenOS 13 alongwith OnePlus 10T on August 3

Ahead of the launch of the OnePlus 10T, a new leak emerged. Pricebaba has shared an alleged official teaser photo of the OnePlus 10T, revealing the colour variant, as well as the storage version. The report said the OnePlus 10T has a Moonstone colourway, which is essentially a charcoal black version with a sandstone texture — something we have previously seen on OnePlus One. Tipster Mukul Sharma has corroborated the information through his tweet. But he added there could be a Jade Green colourway, too. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G launch date announced: Check expected price, specs

Now, it is hard to tell what material the OnePlus 10T uses, based on the photo, but it looks like we might not see a glass back on the OnePlus 10T. It makes sense considering this phone will be cheaper than the 10 Pro. Even if it is polycarbonate, the finish does not look like it. The sandstone texture on OnePlus phones has been one of the selling points and this time the company might finally bring it back. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G with 160W fast charging support spotted on 3C website

Sharma also tipped that the OnePlus 10T will come with at least 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is pretty standard for mid-range phones today. However, if true, 16GB of RAM means OnePlus could pitch this phone to gamers. OnePlus phones have been among the best for gamers, but the company never really tried to market the phone as the one dedicated to gaming. It seems possible this time. Sharma also said there could be a 512GB variant of the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T specifications

Some other leaks have spilled the beans on what the OnePlus 10T specifications could be. The OnePlus 10T could come with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. There could be a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, accompanied by 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras. The phone could come with a 4800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.