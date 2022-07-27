comscore OnePlus 10T launch: From price, processor, camera to design, what we know so far
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus 10t Launch From Price Processor Camera To Design What We Know So Far
News

OnePlus 10T price, processor, camera, design: All we know about the phone so far

Mobiles

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will be getting a relatively large 6.7-inch display. The panel is expected to be AMOLED along with a FullHD+ resolution

OnePlus 10T Render

OnePlus 10T: All details we know so far

OnePlus 10T will be launching next week and there is no dearth of information about the device ahead of the official launch. However, more and more leaks are pouring in. One of the latest leaks shows off the render of the phone along with the detailed specifications. OnePlus has also revealed a lot of information about the device itself via the forums. Also Read - OnePlus 10T set to be fastest Android phone, company reveals benchmark data

Waiting for the OnePlus 10T? Most of the information is out apart from the official pricing and the details about the availability. Let’s take a look at all the details we have about the new OnePlus 10T. Also Read - OnePlus 10T launch premiere to be held in Bengaluru, tickets cost Re 1

Let’s start with the details that have been confirmed by OnePlus. On the OnePlus forum, the company has offered details about the camera, along with camera samples, even the official render of the device, and even the size of the display. The company has also told us what it is omitting with the new OnePlus 10T. Also Read - OnePlus 10T will not have alert slider and Hasselblad cameras, here is why

OnePlus 10T Triple Camera

The OnePlus 10T will get a triple camera system on the back panel. The primary lens is a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a sensor we have seen on wide range of smartphones, right from the mid-range to premium segment.

The large 1/1.56 inch sensor size of Sony sensor is combined with Optical (OIS) and Electronic (EIS) Image Stabilization. The sensor will support capture in 10-bit color.

The second camera lens along with the 50-megapixel unit is an ultra-wide camera with a 119.9-degree field of view and a macro lens. The front camera is a 16-megapixel unit.

OnePlus 10T Display and Processor

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will be getting a relatively large 6.7-inch display. The panel is expected to be AMOLED along with a FullHD+ resolution. The panel will get 10-bit colour support as well as be HDR10+ compliant. The refresh rate of the display will be capped at 120Hz.

The OnePlus 10T will be one of the first smartphones to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which has been leaked to offer better benchmark scores that the OnePlus 10 Pro itself.

OnePlus 10T Design

There were a flurry of leaks before OnePlus decided to showcase the device itself. The first official look we got highlighted the sandstone finish of the back panel. This was reminiscent of the first OnePlus One device. The company they went on to share the official renders of the complete design. OnePlus 10T will be using a gas-burner camera island design which we saw on the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the camera modules look bigger, may be due to the slimmer profile of the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T Price

OnePlus 10T price is the primary thing we wait for during a launch event. However, there have been leaks on that aspect as well. The OnePlus 10T is expected to launch in India with a price tag of Rs 49,999.

No Alert Slider or Hasselblad Camera

OnePlus 10T won’t be getting the famous Alert Slider that we have come to expect from all OnePlus devices. The company claimed that it made this omission in order to maintain a slim profile and provide fast charging.

Another omission will be the Hasselblad Camera partnership. It seems OnePlus will be keeping that feature for the flagship line-up specifically.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 9:53 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Press renders surfaced: See how it looks
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Press renders surfaced: See how it looks
World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion is releasing on Sep 26

Gaming

World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion is releasing on Sep 26

Instagram will continue focusing on videos, says Adam Moserri

Apps

Instagram will continue focusing on videos, says Adam Moserri

PSVR2 software features revealed: All details

Gaming

PSVR2 software features revealed: All details

How to download digital voter ID card on your smartphone: Step-by-step guide

How To

How to download digital voter ID card on your smartphone: Step-by-step guide

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10T price, processor, camera, design: All we know about the phone so far

5G spectrum auction: Bids worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore received on Day 1

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Press renders surfaced: See how it looks

World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion is releasing on Sep 26

Instagram will continue focusing on videos, says Adam Moserri

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review
How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999