Oneplus 10t Launch From Price Processor Camera To Design What We Know So Far

OnePlus 10T will be launching next week and there is no dearth of information about the device ahead of the official launch. However, more and more leaks are pouring in. One of the latest leaks shows off the render of the phone along with the detailed specifications. OnePlus has also revealed a lot of information about the device itself via the forums.

Waiting for the OnePlus 10T? Most of the information is out apart from the official pricing and the details about the availability. Let's take a look at all the details we have about the new OnePlus 10T.

Let's start with the details that have been confirmed by OnePlus. On the OnePlus forum, the company has offered details about the camera, along with camera samples, even the official render of the device, and even the size of the display. The company has also told us what it is omitting with the new OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T Triple Camera

The OnePlus 10T will get a triple camera system on the back panel. The primary lens is a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a sensor we have seen on wide range of smartphones, right from the mid-range to premium segment.

The large 1/1.56 inch sensor size of Sony sensor is combined with Optical (OIS) and Electronic (EIS) Image Stabilization. The sensor will support capture in 10-bit color.

The second camera lens along with the 50-megapixel unit is an ultra-wide camera with a 119.9-degree field of view and a macro lens. The front camera is a 16-megapixel unit.

OnePlus 10T Display and Processor

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will be getting a relatively large 6.7-inch display. The panel is expected to be AMOLED along with a FullHD+ resolution. The panel will get 10-bit colour support as well as be HDR10+ compliant. The refresh rate of the display will be capped at 120Hz.

The OnePlus 10T will be one of the first smartphones to feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which has been leaked to offer better benchmark scores that the OnePlus 10 Pro itself.

OnePlus 10T Design

There were a flurry of leaks before OnePlus decided to showcase the device itself. The first official look we got highlighted the sandstone finish of the back panel. This was reminiscent of the first OnePlus One device. The company they went on to share the official renders of the complete design. OnePlus 10T will be using a gas-burner camera island design which we saw on the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the camera modules look bigger, may be due to the slimmer profile of the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T Price

OnePlus 10T price is the primary thing we wait for during a launch event. However, there have been leaks on that aspect as well. The OnePlus 10T is expected to launch in India with a price tag of Rs 49,999.

No Alert Slider or Hasselblad Camera

OnePlus 10T won’t be getting the famous Alert Slider that we have come to expect from all OnePlus devices. The company claimed that it made this omission in order to maintain a slim profile and provide fast charging.

Another omission will be the Hasselblad Camera partnership. It seems OnePlus will be keeping that feature for the flagship line-up specifically.