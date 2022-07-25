OnePlus has scheduled a global release of the OnePlus 10T on August 3. On the same day, the phone will also launch in India. What’s interesting is that the phone will be unveiled at a physical event and just like earlier, OnePlus fans can register and go to watch the phone’s unveiling. Even more exciting is that the phone’s launch premier tickets will be available for only Re. 1. Also Read - OnePlus 10T will not have alert slider and Hasselblad cameras, here is why

How to get OnePlus 10T Premiere Pass

The OnePlus 10T launch premiere will be held in Bengaluru on August 3. The ticket price is only Re. 1. However, it won’t be easy to get the tickets. Also Read - OnePlus 10T camera details revealed officially with sample shots: Check here

First, fans will have to sign in on the OnePlus website and get the sale invite code. The sale invite code will be available till tomorrow i.e. July 26. Also Read - Upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Phones in India: From iQOO 9T to Galaxy Z Fold 4

Once you get the sale invite code, you can get the Premiere Pass for August 3 on July 27. Do note that only 1000 tickets will be available. You can get the Premiere Pass delivered to your doorstep from the website’s My Account page after buying it.

Finally, on the 3rd of August, you can head straight to the launch premiere that will be held in Bengaluru.

OnePlus 10T Specifications

The OnePlus 10T will be the company’s new premium smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will come with a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It will feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro unit. The main sensor will come with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support for stable video. On the front, it will likely have a 32MP selfie snapper.

The device will pack a 4,800mAh battery with crazy fast charging speeds. As per rumors, the phone will have 150W SuperVOOC fast charging support, the same as the OnePlus 10R.

Although the specs on paper sound great, the phone won’t have the Hasselblad branding as the OnePlus 10 Pro. It will also lack an alert slider. If you are curious that why is OnePlus shelving two of those features, we’ve covered a separate story that may offer you reasons.