OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 10T in India. The new smartphone comes with most of the bells and whistles you've come to expect from a flagship. However, it does miss out on some of the 'Pro' level features like the Hasselblad collaboration for the camera and a 2K display. The OnePlus 10T still falls in the premium range segment.

OnePlus 10T Price and Offers

OnePlus 10T will be available in two colours: Moonstone Black and Jade Green. The phone will be available at a starting price of Rs 49,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 55,999 for the top variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 10T will be available on Amazon.in for a price of Rs 44,999 (including bank offers). Amazon is also offering an additional cashback of Rs 1,000 for buyers who pre-book the smartphone. The pre-orders are open for the OnePlus 10T. The phone will be available via OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus exclusive stores, Reliance Digital stores, Croma stores and selected offline partner stores.

OnePlus 10T Performance

OnePlus 10T comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which is the flagship SoC from the chipmaker for the second half of this year. The OnePlus 10T comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, OnePlus 10T uses UFS 3.1 for faster and snappier experience. The phone will be launching with Android 12-based OxygenOS.

OnePlus 10T Battery

The OnePlus 10T comes with 150-watt SUPERVOOC technology. The phone comes with 4,800mAh battery. It uses two different 2,400mAh S1P battery cells. The 150W fast charger can provide a day’s worth of charge in 10 minutes.

OnePlus 10T Display

The OnePlus 10T comes with an AMOLED 6.7-inch display. It gets a resolution of 2412×1080 providing a pixel density of 394ppi. The device provides a hardware touch response of up to 360Hz and software touch response of 720Hz. The device offers a refresh rate of 120Hz.

OnePlus 10T Camera

The OnePlus 10T gets a triple camera lens. The primary camera is a 50-megapixel lens which is a Sony IMX766 lens. The phone also gets a 119.9-degree Ultra-Wide camera lens. Additionally, the user will get a 4cm macro lens.