OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10T smartphone back in August this year. The device has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a triple camera setup. It was launched in the premium segment and was fairly popular for some time. Also Read - OnePlus sale live: Best deals on OnePlus 10 series, Nord 2T 5G, Nord Buds and more

Now, however, since the new year is about to begin, the brand appears to refresh the segment with a special edition OnePlus 10T. OnePlus on its social media pages confirmed that the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition will be soon launching in India. Also Read - OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 launched in India with high refresh rate support

The special edition phone will be released exclusively on OnePlus’ Red Cabel Club. Let’s take a look at the details. Also Read - OnePlus 11 gets 3C certification; expected to come with 100W fast charging support

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition launch confirmed, in-box contents

OnePlus has confirmed that there will be a new special edition 10T, the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition. The Marvel Edition will be available via Red Cable Club between December 17 and 19.

The Marvel Edition will apparently celebrate the success of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie. The 10T’s Marvel Edition will come with an Avengers-themed design.

The box packaging and the in-box contents have been revealed by the brand on the Shop Disney website. The smartphone will come in a Black colored box with Avenger’s logo on the front.

The box will contain the phone, special edition Iron Man case, and Black Panther and Captain America goodies.

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition price in India

The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition will be priced at Rs 55,999 for the 16GB + 256GB lone variant, as per the Shop Disney website. The phone will most likely be available for purchase on the said timeline i.e. December 17 – 19.

OnePlus 10T specifications

The OnePlus 10T sports a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR10+ support.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It has a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP selfie snapper.

It packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging support. The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security. It was launched with Android 12 OS but is upgradable to the latest Android 13.