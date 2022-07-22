comscore OnePlus 10T pre-orders to begin in India sooner than you think
News

OnePlus 10T pre-orders to begin in India sooner than you think

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T pre-order date in India has emerged ahead of the launch on August 3 and interested buyers might be happy about it

op10t

OnePlus 10T is likely to come with the company's old sandstone-like texture on the back.

OnePlus 10T is set for launch on August 3. The upcoming phone will be the third in the 10 series after the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R. It also is a strong indication that OnePlus may have done away with plans, if there were any, to launch the vanilla OnePlus 10. That means the OnePlus 10T will try to make up for the OnePlus 10’s absence, especially in a market like India where OnePlus loyalists are its worst critics. In India, the OnePlus 10T will go on sale on Amazon, but ahead of the launch, the pre-order date has come out. Also Read - OnePlus 10T key details on colour, storage variants leaked ahead of India launch

Amazon India has listed the OnePlus 10T on the website, along with scarce details about it. While this page is likely to see information updates over the next few days in the build-up to the launch, it has, in fact, revealed the pre-order date. Before I tell you that, a little about the OnePlus 10T event. The event will take place on August 3 in New York in person. But it is a global launch event, so a live stream will be available. In India, the live stream will begin at 7.30 pm IST. Also Read - OnePlus to unveil OxygenOS 13 alongwith OnePlus 10T on August 3

OnePlus 10T pre-order

The pre-order will begin the same day as the launch, which is August 3. Amazon India website says so. But it does not mention a time. Maybe the pre-order will go live right after the launch, or maybe a little later. It is not clear, but the good thing is people interested in the phone will be able to place their pre-orders the very same day. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 5G launch date announced: Check expected price, specs

OnePlus 10T specifications

The OnePlus 10T specifications will be a flagship phone with the latest chipset. The company has confirmed the 10T will use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. But the rest of the specifications are not official. Leaks suggest the OnePlus 10T could come with a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. There could be a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, accompanied by 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras. The phone could come with a 4800mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma said the OnePlus 10T will come in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colours. The Moonstone Black colourway could be a throwback to OnePlus One’s sandstone texture. He added there could be up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage on the phone.

  • Published Date: July 22, 2022 9:12 AM IST

