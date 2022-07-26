OnePlus 10T is the fastest Android phone, company shares AnTuTu scores

OnePlus 10T is coming to India on August 3. It would not be a OnePlus phone unless the company talks about it, possibly to build hype. OnePlus has already confirmed the phone will use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and a 6.7-inch display but miss out on the staple alert slider. The latter likely disappointed some OnePlus fans and now to cheer them up, the company has an interesting figure to share. OnePlus 10T has shattered all previous AnTuTu records for Android, the company said. Also Read - OnePlus 10T launch premiere to be held in Bengaluru, tickets cost Re.1

In a poster shared on Weibo – spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 10T aced the AnTuTu benchmarking platform test with a score of 1,141,383. This is the highest-ever score for an Android device. The OnePlus 10T, as such, beats the Nubia Red Magic 7, which scored 1,046,552 points to become the highest scorer in the Android category recently. That is, in fact, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, powering the OnePlus 10T, versus the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which powers the Nubia Red Magic 7. Also Read - OnePlus 10T will not have alert slider and Hasselblad cameras, here is why

OnePlus is clearly focusing on the performance of the 10T and it is also why it is marketing it to people. OnePlus’s design chief recently said that it had to make some compromises to ensure the company could offer a “true performance flagship” at a reasonable price. That means features such as OnePlus’ signature alert slider and the Hasselblad branding were sacrificed for high performance and faster battery charging. OnePlus 10T is expected to come with 150W fast charging. Also Read - OnePlus 10T camera details revealed officially with sample shots: Check here

While the OnePlus 10T is likely the highest scorer in the Android category on AnTuTu, it is not the most powerful mobile device. That title is with the Apple iPad Pro 5th Generation, which is powered by the company’s M1 chip. The iPad Pro has a score of 1,203,916 points on AnTuTu.

OnePlus 10T specifications

OnePlus has confirmed the key specifications of the 10T already. We know the 10T uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, features a 6.7-inch display, and comes in glossy green and matte black colours. But for the rest of the specifications, rumours have got us covered. There will be at least 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the phone. The display will use an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FullHD resolution. The OnePlus 10T will come with a combination of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there should be a 32-megapixel camera on the OnePlus 10T. Fuelling the OnePlus 10T could be a 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging.