comscore OnePlus 10T is the fastest Android phone, company shares AnTuTu scores
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus 10t Set To Be Fastest Android Phone Company Reveals Benchmark Data
News

OnePlus 10T set to be fastest Android phone, company reveals benchmark data

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T is likely the fastest Android phone on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform and its launch is set for August 3 in India.

oneplus10t

OnePlus 10T could be the fastest ever Android device.

OnePlus 10T is coming to India on August 3. It would not be a OnePlus phone unless the company talks about it, possibly to build hype. OnePlus has already confirmed the phone will use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and a 6.7-inch display but miss out on the staple alert slider. The latter likely disappointed some OnePlus fans and now to cheer them up, the company has an interesting figure to share. OnePlus 10T has shattered all previous AnTuTu records for Android, the company said. Also Read - OnePlus 10T launch premiere to be held in Bengaluru, tickets cost Re.1

In a poster shared on Weibo – spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 10T aced the AnTuTu benchmarking platform test with a score of 1,141,383. This is the highest-ever score for an Android device. The OnePlus 10T, as such, beats the Nubia Red Magic 7, which scored 1,046,552 points to become the highest scorer in the Android category recently. That is, in fact, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, powering the OnePlus 10T, versus the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which powers the Nubia Red Magic 7. Also Read - OnePlus 10T will not have alert slider and Hasselblad cameras, here is why

OnePlus is clearly focusing on the performance of the 10T and it is also why it is marketing it to people. OnePlus’s design chief recently said that it had to make some compromises to ensure the company could offer a “true performance flagship” at a reasonable price. That means features such as OnePlus’ signature alert slider and the Hasselblad branding were sacrificed for high performance and faster battery charging. OnePlus 10T is expected to come with 150W fast charging. Also Read - OnePlus 10T camera details revealed officially with sample shots: Check here

While the OnePlus 10T is likely the highest scorer in the Android category on AnTuTu, it is not the most powerful mobile device. That title is with the Apple iPad Pro 5th Generation, which is powered by the company’s M1 chip. The iPad Pro has a score of 1,203,916 points on AnTuTu.

OnePlus 10T specifications

OnePlus has confirmed the key specifications of the 10T already. We know the 10T uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, features a 6.7-inch display, and comes in glossy green and matte black colours. But for the rest of the specifications, rumours have got us covered. There will be at least 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the phone. The display will use an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FullHD resolution. The OnePlus 10T will come with a combination of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there should be a 32-megapixel camera on the OnePlus 10T. Fuelling the OnePlus 10T could be a 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 26, 2022 9:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Play turns 10, gets a news logo that reflects the 'magic of Google'
News
Google Play turns 10, gets a news logo that reflects the 'magic of Google'
OnePlus 10T launch premiere tickets cost Re. 1

Mobiles

OnePlus 10T launch premiere tickets cost Re. 1

Honor rebuts claims of it leaving Indian market

Mobiles

Honor rebuts claims of it leaving Indian market

Alleged MIUI 14 eligibility list surfaced

News

Alleged MIUI 14 eligibility list surfaced

How to transfer WhatsApp chats to telegram on Android and iOS

How To

How to transfer WhatsApp chats to telegram on Android and iOS

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus 10T is the fastest Android phone, company shares AnTuTu scores

Google Play turns 10, gets a news logo that reflects the 'magic of Google'

OnePlus 10T launch premiere tickets cost Re. 1

Honor rebuts claims of it leaving Indian market

Alleged MIUI 14 eligibility list surfaced

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year
From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

Features

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000
Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review

Hands On

Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review
Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL

News

Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999