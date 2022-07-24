Oneplus 10t Triple Camera Revealed Officially Along With Sample Pictures

OnePlus 10T launch is just a few weeks from now on August 3. However, the company is wanting to share a lot of information about the device before the official unveiling. OnePlus 10T smartphone camera has been disclosed completely. The company has taken to its forum to reveal the camera details as well as share some shots clicked by it. Also Read - Upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Phones in India: From iQOO 9T to Galaxy Z Fold 4

For starters, there’s no Hasselblad Camera partnership on the OnePlus 10T. OnePlus claims this will help them provide a flagship camera experience at “the device’s chosen price point”. In OnePlus’ own words, “The OnePlus 10T is positioned differently from the OnePlus 10 Pro, a device that is, and continues to be, OnePlus’ option for those who want a well-rounded flagship with the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.” Also Read - OnePlus announces offers for Amazon Prime Day, Flipkart Big Savings Day sales

It further said that the OnePlus 10T is positioned as the “ultimate performance flagship phone with great imaging capabilities”. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Buds CE confirmed to launch in India soon

OnePlus 10T Triple Camera

The OnePlus 10T will get a triple camera system on the back panel. The primary lens is a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor, a sensor we have seen on wide range of smartphones, right from the mid-range to premium segment.

The large 1/1.56 inch sensor size of Sony sensor is combined with Optical (OIS) and Electronic (EIS) Image Stabilization. The sensor will support capture in 10-bit color.

The second camera lens along with the 50-megapixel unit is an ultra-wide camera with a 119.9-degree field of view and a macro lens. The company did not talk a lot of about these two lenses.

The new OnePlus 10T camera will support OnePlus’ new Image Clarity Engine (ICE), which the company claims brings an updated algorithm that enables the device to capture photos faster and with greater levels of detail.

The blog explains that when you press the OnePlus 10T’s camera shutter, the device immediately captures tens of photos and selects the best one as the final image. With the ICE system, OnePlus claims this process happens faster than on previous OnePlus devices.

OnePlus 10T’s primary camera also boasts improved HDR performance with OnePlus’ HDR 5.0 and TurboRAW algorithms. The camera will continue to feature Nightscape which uses the new software with the OIS to capture better night-time photos.

To take a look at the uncompressed images click here.