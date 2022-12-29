OnePlus has announced to launch of its OnePlus 11 5G globally and in India on February 7, 2023. However, the smartphone has already been teased on the Amazon India website. The teaser reveals that the “Cloud 11 OnePlus Launch Event” will take place in India at 7.30 pm IST on February 7. In terms of specifications and features, the OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to come with an alert slider and a Hasselblad triple rear camera setup. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now receiving stable Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update

In addition to the handset, the company has also confirmed to launch OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in India on the same day. For the unversed, both products will debut in China on January 4. Also Read - OnePlus 11, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro to launch in China on January 4

OnePlus 11 5G expected specifications, features

OnePlus 11 5G is confirmed to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Recently, OnePlus confirmed on Weibo that the smartphone will be available in 12GB and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM options. The teaser further revealed that the OnePlus 11 5G will come with a Bionic Vibration motor for better performance.

OnePlus 11 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3216×1440 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and curved edges. The display may also support HDR10+ technology and embed an in-display fingerprint sensor.

You may get Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 on the phone, which may be fuelled by a 4,870mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging technology.

In terms of camera, it is expected that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP secondary ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP tertiary telephoto sensor. There may also be a 16MP camera on the front for selfies, housed inside a punch-hole.

For the unversed, OnePlus India has already shared the official images of the smartphone, revealing the design and colour variants of the OnePlus 11 5G.

OnePlus’ official image shows the OnePlus 11 will come in two colours: black and green.