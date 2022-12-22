OnePlus has scheduled to launch the OnePlus 11 in February 2023. The smartphone has so far passed a couple of certification websites confirming a few key details. The device made it to AnTuTu – showing its performance and Geekbench – revealing OS, RAM, and chipset. Now, the phone has emerged on TENAA confirming its entire specs sheet. Also Read - OnePlus 11 gets 3C certification; expected to come with 100W fast charging support

The OnePlus 11 will be launched in the premium segment and will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will boot on the Android 13 OS out of the box. Also Read - OnePlus 11 official render leaks ahead of launch: Check design, expected specs, price and more

OnePlus 11 shows up on TENAA revealing specs

The OnePlus 11 has made it to TENAA and it reveals pretty much everything from the display to its battery. The phone has the model number PHB110 and it will come with a 6.7-inch punch-hole panel. Also Read - OnePlus 11 launch: New leak suggests more about what next flagship could looks like

The screen will be an AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution of 3216 x 1440p. It will come with 10-bit colors and will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner. Following are the phone’s dimensions – 163.1 x 74.1 x 8.53mm. It will weigh 205 grams.

The device will have a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. Upfront, it will feature a 16MP lens for taking selfies. Since the chipset supports it, the phone will likely be able to shoot 8K videos.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset paired with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. It will house a 5,000mAh typical dual-cell battery (2,435mAh rated x 2) with support for 100W fast charging.

The smartphone will boot on Android 13 out of the box and have ColorOS 13 in China. In other regions, it will have OxygenOS skin. It will have Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM 5G support.

OnePlus 11 launch date

OnePlus 11 will launch on February 7, 2023, in China. Once its China launch is sorted, it will reach more regions including India and Europe. The device will likely come in the premium segment.