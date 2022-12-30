OnePlus 11 design, retail box contents, and specifications revealed before launch next month

OnePlus 11 is scheduled to launch on January 4 in China alongside a couple of other products. Soon after its release, the phone will arrive in India on February 7. Ahead of the phone’s launch, its design, retail box, and full specs sheet have been leaked. Also Read - OnePlus 11 5G launch teased on Amazon India website

OnePlus 11 design and retail box

The OnePlus 11 appears in the black shade in the new render shared by Evan Blass. We also get to see the retail box of the phone for the Chinese market.

The retail box of the phone will include the smartphone, a case, a user guide, a charging cable, a USB adapter, stickers, and a SIM removal tool.

Along with this, Blass also showed the three colors of the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro. The TWS earbuds will launch in Black, Green, and what appears to be a White and Golden shade.

OnePlus 11 specifications

Moving to the specs sheet. The smartphone is reaffirmed to feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a 2K resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. The display will be an E4 panel having a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The screen will also double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As for the camera, it will feature a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for taking selfie images.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB/16GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of internal storage. The device will pack a big 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. It will boot on Android 13 out of the box and have ColorOS 13.0 on top.

Interestingly, the OnePlus 11 will have IP54 water and dust-resistant rating. It will have NFC support and weigh 205 grams.

OnePlus 11 price

Although OnePlus has not confirmed the price of the OnePlus 11, it is expected to launch in the premium segment. When it arrives in India in February, it will likely launch above Rs 60,000 segment.