OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 11 smartphone next year in January. Ahead of the launch, it has been spotted on China’s 3C certification website, reported MySmartPrice. The listing suggests that the smartphone will launch with support for 100W fast charging. It states that the handset supports 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A power output. Also Read - Jio brings standalone 5G network to OnePlus smartphones: Check if your smartphone is eligible

OnePlus 11 appeared with model number PHB110 on the website. The listing did not reveal anything else about the smartphone. Notably, this will be the first OnePlus smartphone that will come with support for 100W fast charging. OnePlus 9 was launched in India at Rs 54,999 last year. Also Read - OnePlus 11 official render leaks ahead of launch: Check design, expected specs, price and more

OnePlus 11 expected specifications

OnePlus 11 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that offers a120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with Adreno GPU, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The handset is likely to run on Android 13OS out of the box. It comes with an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T is now eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta program

For photography, the OnePlus 11 is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 32MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is likely to come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

In the battery department, the OnePlus 11 might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. For connectivity, it is expected to support 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is likely to offer 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM variants.

For the unversed, OnePlus just launched the OnePlus 10 Pro, 10R and 10T earlier this year, but the OnePlus 10 was still on hold. It is expected to launch its standard OnePlus 10 model in India in the first quarter of January.

In other news, Jio is bringing its standalone 5G network to OnePlus smartphones. With this collaboration, OnePlus device owners will be able to access Jio’s True 5G network on their 5G-enabled smartphones.