comscore OnePlus 11 leak suggests 100W fast charging support ahead of launch in January 2023
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Oneplus 11 Fast Charging Support Price Specs 3c Certification
News

OnePlus 11 gets 3C certification; expected to come with 100W fast charging support

Mobiles

The OnePlus 11 is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor

Highlights

  • OnePlus is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
  • OnePlus 11 is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor.
  • OnePlus 11 might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G price and offers

OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 11 smartphone next year in January. Ahead of the launch, it has been spotted on China’s 3C certification website, reported MySmartPrice. The listing suggests that the smartphone will launch with support for 100W fast charging. It states that the handset supports 5V/2A and 5-11V/9.1A power output. Also Read - Jio brings standalone 5G network to OnePlus smartphones: Check if your smartphone is eligible

OnePlus 11 appeared with model number PHB110 on the website. The listing did not reveal anything else about the smartphone. Notably, this will be the first OnePlus smartphone that will come with support for 100W fast charging. OnePlus 9 was launched in India at Rs 54,999 last year. Also Read - OnePlus 11 official render leaks ahead of launch: Check design, expected specs, price and more

OnePlus 11 expected specifications

OnePlus 11 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display that offers a120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+. The smartphone is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with Adreno GPU, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The handset is likely to run on Android 13OS out of the box. It comes with an alert slider and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T is now eligible for the Android 13 Open Beta program

For photography, the OnePlus 11 is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 32MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone is likely to come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

In the battery department, the OnePlus 11 might be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. For connectivity, it is expected to support 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It is likely to offer 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM variants.

For the unversed, OnePlus just launched the OnePlus 10 Pro, 10R and 10T earlier this year, but the OnePlus 10 was still on hold. It is expected to launch its standard OnePlus 10 model in India in the first quarter of January.

In other news, Jio is bringing its standalone 5G network to OnePlus smartphones. With this collaboration, OnePlus device owners will be able to access Jio’s True 5G network on their 5G-enabled smartphones.

  • Published Date: December 12, 2022 6:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 12, 2022 6:22 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Watch S2 with 12 days battery life launched: Price, specs
Wearables
Xiaomi Watch S2 with 12 days battery life launched: Price, specs
MIUI 14 is reaching these devices starting next year

News

MIUI 14 is reaching these devices starting next year

WhatsApp rolls out feature to enable users find groups by contact name: Check details

News

WhatsApp rolls out feature to enable users find groups by contact name: Check details

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Features

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Redmi Note 12 series to debut in India on January 5

Mobiles

Redmi Note 12 series to debut in India on January 5

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

MIUI 14 is reaching these devices starting next year

WhatsApp rolls out feature to enable users find groups by contact name: Check details

Microsoft announces to end support of Edge on Windows7, 8

Jio brings SA 5G network to OnePlus smartphones: Check list here

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature 108MP primary camera: All the rumors so far

What's Lensa AI and why everyone's using it all of a sudden

Tecno Phantom X2 5G first impressions: Designed to impress

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G: Top 3 features that make it a good option around Rs 25,000

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?