OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus 11 smartphone globally, including in India on February 11. Ahead of this launch, the Chinese tech giant has announced to launch of the handset in China on January 4. The company has also confirmed the storage variants of the OnePlus 11. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds will debut alongside the smartphone.

As per the official teaser, the OnePlus 11 will offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS4.0 storage. Additionally, it is rumoured that the smartphone will not be available in an 8GB RAM variant, unlike its predecessors.