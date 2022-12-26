OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus 11 smartphone globally, including in India on February 11. Ahead of this launch, the Chinese tech giant has announced to launch of the handset in China on January 4. The company has also confirmed the storage variants of the OnePlus 11. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds will debut alongside the smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R to launch on Feb 7: Check India pricing, major specifications here
As per the official teaser, the OnePlus 11 will offer up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS4.0 storage. Additionally, it is rumoured that the smartphone will not be available in an 8GB RAM variant, unlike its predecessors. Also Read - OnePlus 11 showed off by company ahead of February launch
OnePlus 11 expected specifications
OnePlus 11 is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3216×1440 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and curved edges. The display may also support HDR10+ technology and embed an in-display fingerprint sensor. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. You may get Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 on the phone, which may be fuelled by a 4,870mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging technology. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series, OnePlus 11 and more: Top smartphone launches to look out for
The cameras on the OnePlus 11 will be tuned by Hasselblad, much like previous generations of the company’s flagship phones. It is expected that the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP secondary ultrawide sensor, and a 32MP tertiary telephoto sensor. There may also be a 16MP camera on the front for selfies, housed inside a punch-hole.
OnePlus’ image shows the OnePlus 11 will come in two colours: black and green. The upcoming flagship phone is expected to have the company’s signature alert slider to put the phone on silent and vibrate mode.
OnePlus Buds 2 Pro expected specifications
The upcoming OnePlus earbuds will have an in-ear style design with dual finishes. The upper portion will be matte and the lower will be glossy. The ear tips will be slightly dark offering contrast. It is expected to launch in the “Arbor Green” color variant.
As per the previous reports, the TWS earbuds will come with 11mm and 6mm dual drivers. They will support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with up to 45db. The earbuds will also have LHDC 4.0 codec and support spacial audio.
The earbuds are said to offer up to 9 hours of usage with ANC off and up to 38 hours with the charging case.