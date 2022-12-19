comscore OnePlus 11 launch in India to take place in February 2023
OnePlus 11 launch in India to take place in February 2023

Alongside the OnePlus 11 series -- which is likely to include at least the OnePlus 11 Pro -- the company's next truly wireless earbuds, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will also launch.

OnePlus 11 series finally has a launch date. The company’s next flagship phone will debut on February 7, 2023 at the ‘OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event’ slated to be held in New Delhi. OnePlus says the event will “elevate the user experience from Cloud 9 to Cloud 11.” Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Winners in the smartphone category

Alongside the OnePlus 11 series — which is likely to include at least the OnePlus 11 Pro — the company’s next truly wireless earbuds, OnePlus Buds 2 Pro will also launch. Also Read - BGR.in hosts Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Check entire list of winners here

OnePlus is not giving away any details of the OnePlus 11 series or the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro right now, but we know that the next flagship phones from the company will use Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, making them a strong competitor to the iQOO 11 and Xiaomi 13 series phones. Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series is also likely to arrive sometime in February. Also Read - BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2022: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 wins 'Best Smartwatch of the Year'

Even though OnePlus’ launch event for its next flagship phones may take place days ahead of Samsung’s event for the Galaxy S23 series, it is nearly a month behind the schedule for the last flagship phone, OnePlus 10 Pro.

Renders of the OnePlus 11 are already floating on the internet, offering a full look at the upcoming phone. OnePlus is likely going ahead with the Hasselblad partnership for cameras on the flagship, according to the branding on the camera module of the phone. The camera module has, however, changed a bit. OnePlus has also promised four major Android upgrades and five years of security patches for the next flagship phones, which makes the OnePlus 11 an important milestone in the brand’s journey.

The OnePlus 11 is also the company’s way of asserting that it has not abandoned its strategy of launching vanilla phones. Last year, OnePlus never launched a OnePlus 10. There was a OnePlus 10 Pro and a OnePlus 10T as flagship phones. OnePlus also has not said whether or not there will be a OnePlus 11 Pro scheduled for launch at this event, so things are a bit blurry right now. However, we may find out more about the OnePlus 11 series during the build-up to the launch in February.

