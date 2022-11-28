OnePlus 11 launch: New leak suggests more about the next flagship\

OnePlus 11 is coming soon. The company confirmed the phone while teasing that it will be among the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered phones that will dominate the flagship phone market in 2023. But OnePlus did not share much. So, turning back to the other sources, the rumour mill is abuzz with the latest information on the OnePlus 11. It is about the design of the phone and what it could look like. Also Read - OnePlus 11 leaked specifications hint at 2K display and 100W fast-charging support

Renders leaked a few months back, showing the OnePlus 11 in black. Now, a tipster called Max Jambor has said this variant would be called Matte Black. And that name brings more clarity. The renders of the OnePlus 11 were not as clear as to suggest the back panel has a matte finish, but the name gives that away. Jambor also said there will also be a Glossy Green colour option for the OnePlus 11, which I am assuming would look similar to the OnePlus 10T’s Jade Green colour. However, it is unclear if the OnePlus 11 would come in just two colours or more.

The OnePlus 11 renders showed off a revamped camera design on the back. Instead of a rectangular island with three big camera sensors, the one on the back of the OnePlus 11 would have a circular design with three camera sensors inside it. The back of the phone has a OnePlus logo in the middle. The display design is not very clear but there may be a punch-hole on it.

We will find out more about the OnePlus 11 in the coming days.

OnePlus 11 specifications

For now, rumours have suggested the specifications of the OnePlus 11. Apart from the company’s confirmation that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we also know that the OnePlus 11 would pack up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a fingerprint sensor underneath, and have a punch-hole with a 16-megapixel camera inside it. The cameras on the back, on the other hand, could feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. There will be Hasselblad features on the cameras. The OnePlus 11 may come with a 5000mAh battery with 100W wired charging through a USB-C port. There may also be support for Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G.