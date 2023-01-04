comscore OnePlus 11 launches with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Check price, specs
OnePlus 11 launched with LTPO 3.0 display, Hasselblad cameras, and 100W FC

The OnePlus 11 comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Hasselblad cameras, and 100W fast charging.

  • OnePlus 11 debuts in China with a new design and improved internals.
  • The device comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and Hasselblad cameras.
  • It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
OnePlus 11 3

OnePlus on Wednesday launched the OnePlus 11 in China. The device comes with a new design on the back having a circular camera island. It has a new chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and it features 100W fast charging. Also Read - OnePlus 10 series, OnePlus 8 and more are compatible for 5G network in India

The OnePlus 11 comes in the premium segment roughly priced under Rs 60,000. Also Read - OnePlus 11 to launch today: How to watch the live stream, what to expect

OnePlus 11 price, colors, availability

The OnePlus 11 is priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 48,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It costs CNY 4,399 (Rs 52,900) for the 16GB + 256GB variant and CNY 4899 (Rs 58,900) for the 16GB + 512GB variant. Also Read - OnePlus 11 live images reveal design: Check pictures

Now that the China launch is done, OnePlus will focus on the global markets including India. The India launch is scheduled for February 7 at 7:30 PM.

OnePlus 11 specifications

The OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a Quad-HD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. It is a Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with LTPO 3.0 support. It has up to 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, and Dolby Vision certification.

It has Corning Gorilla Glass protection, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and 525 PPI pixel density. The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

As for the cameras, the device has a triple rear camera system branded by Hasselblad. This time around, OnePlus has gone with a circular camera island as opposed to the squarish camera island of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The rear camera system is led by a 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens with OIS support. It is assisted by a 32MP IMX709 telephoto lens (2x optical zoom) and a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide lens. Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Powering the handset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the latest. It has 12GB/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It houses a bionic vibration motor for haptic feedback.

It also comes with a new-gen cooling system for dissipating heat produced while gaming. OnePlus claims that the phone has scored 1,353,547 points on the AnTuTu benchmark.

As far as the battery is concerned, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It boots on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and for music. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2023 1:29 PM IST
