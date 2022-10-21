comscore OnePlus 11 leaked specifications hint at 2K display and 100W fast-charging support
OnePlus 11 leaked specifications hint at 2K display and 100W fast-charging support

Being a flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 will obviously pack top-notch specifications, but a leaked render shows a major redesign, as well.

Highlights

  • OnePlus' next flagship phone may be called OnePlus 11, not the OnePlus 11 Pro.
  • The OnePlus 11 may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
  • The OnePlus 11 may also come with a 2K display and a 100W fast-charging battery.
oneplus11render

Image: Weibo

OnePlus may be done with the 10 series and working on the successor, which would rightly be called the OnePlus 11. A recent rumour suggested the OnePlus 11 Pro would arrive as the OnePlus 11, which could headline the entire series. This seems a little strange since OnePlus skipped the OnePlus 10 while the OnePlus 10 Pro became the top-of-the-line model in the series. Being a flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 will obviously pack top-notch specifications, but a leaked render shows a major redesign, as well.

According to a Weibo post by a tipster who goes by DCS, the OnePlus 11 will come with a round camera island, housing three sensors and an LED flash module. OnePlus is seemingly continuing its partnership with Hasselblad: the camera island has Hasselblad etched right in the middle. The tipster said the engineering sample of the OnePlus 11 comes with the model number “PHB110.” It is likely that the commercial unit of the OnePlus 11 may bear a different model number.

OnePlus 11 leaked specifications

The OnePlus 11 would be a flagship phone on which you could expect a 6.7-inch curved screen display using an LTPO panel with a 2K (3216×1440 pixels) resolution. The design may include a punch-hole in the top left corner, which is a slight departure from the existing design of putting the punch-hole in the dead centre. OnePlus would also equip the display with an embedded fingerprint sensor. The frame would be made of metal, and the alert slider is seemingly making a comeback with an added level.

The flagship OnePlus 11 could use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which will likely be announced in December. The camera system on the back may use a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor. Their sensor makes are unclear at the moment, but going by the company’s record, the main camera could use a Sony sensor, maybe the Sony IMX615 that is available on the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 11 could come with a 5000mAh battery, which essentially would comprise 2500mAh bi-cell batteries. This battery system is said to support 100W fast charging, which is a notch below the 150W charging technology that debuted on the OnePlus 10T earlier this year. Maybe OnePlus will reserve faster-charging speeds for the T models in the series. You can also expect the OnePlus 11 to come with Android 13, but reports have suggested the phone may run the older Android 12-based OxygenOS 13.

  • Published Date: October 21, 2022 11:12 AM IST
