comscore OnePlus might ditch OnePlus 11 Pro this year, hints company President
News

OnePlus 11 Pro might not launch at all: Report

Mobiles

A Weibo user posted saying he would buy consider buying OnePlus 11 if there were no Pro models available.

Highlights

  • Pre-orders for the smartphone have already begun in China and will be available for purchase on January 9.
  • OnePlus 11 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
  • As per a Weibo post by the company's China President Li Jie, "The OnePlus 11 broke pre-sales records for the brand after just two hours."
Untitled design - 2022-12-29T133559.953

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G recently debuted in China and just after a couple of days, the company has seen an overwhelming response from buyers. As per a Weibo post by the company’s China President Li Jie, “The OnePlus 11 broke pre-sales records for the brand after just two hours.” Pre-orders for the smartphone have already begun in China and will be available for purchase on January 9. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro 2 with 39 hours of battery life launched: Price, specifications

A Weibo user posted saying he would buy consider buying OnePlus 11 if there were no Pro models available. To this, the President responded by saying there will be no OnePlus 11 Pro model. Also Read - OnePlus 11 launched with LTPO 3.0 display, Hasselblad cameras, and 100W FC

For the unversed, OnePlus 11 will launch in India on February 7 at 7.30 pm IST alongside OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds. Also Read - OnePlus 10 series, OnePlus 8 and more are compatible for 5G network in India

OnePlus 11 specifications

The OnePlus 11 comes with a 6.7-inch punch-hole display with a Quad-HD+ resolution of, 3216 x 1440 pixels. It is a Samsung E4 AMOLED panel with LTPO 3.0 support. It has up to 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, and Dolby Vision certification.

The rear camera system is led by a 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens with OIS support. It is assisted by a 32MP IMX709 telephoto lens (2x optical zoom) and a 48MP IMX581 ultra-wide lens. Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie shooter.

Powering the handset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the latest. It has 12GB/16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It houses a bionic vibration motor for haptic feedback.

As far as the battery is concerned, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It boots on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.

There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and for music. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

OnePlus 11 price, availability

The OnePlus 11 is priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 48,100) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It costs CNY 4,399 (Rs 52,900) for the 16GB + 256GB variant and CNY 4899 (Rs 58,900) for the 16GB + 512GB variant.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2023 3:48 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 5, 2023 3:48 PM IST
