Oneplus 11 Showed Off By Company Ahead Of February Launch

OnePlus will launch its next flagship phone, OnePlus 11, in February next year. The OnePlus Cloud 11 event is more than a month away, but the company has begun building the hype around the upcoming phone. OnePlus has now shared the official look of the OnePlus 11, leaving nothing about the design to the imagination. The official colour variants of the OnePlus 11 have also been revealed. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 series, OnePlus 11 and more: Top smartphone launches to look out for

In a post, OnePlus has shared the official look of the upcoming flagship phone. OnePlus 11 in the official teaser looks exactly similar to what the leaked renders showed. The image shows just one phone, which is the OnePlus 11. That kind of confirms that OnePlus will not likely launch another phone at the event, contrary to some rumours that said the OnePlus 11 Pro may tag along. Also Read - OnePlus 11 complete specifications revealed via TENAA listing

OnePlus’ image shows the OnePlus 11 will come in two colours: black and green. Their official name is not confirmed yet though. The image also confirms the upcoming flagship phone will have the comapny’s signature alert slider to put the phone on silent and vibrate mode. The interesting change is the camera design of the phone. The OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T come with four big round cutouts on a slightly elevated island on the top left of the phone’s back. The OnePlus 11, on the other hand, will house these cutouts, which look comparatively smaller, inside a round island that juts out of a rectangluar design of the same colour as the island. Also Read - OnePlus 11 gets 3C certification; expected to come with 100W fast charging support

OnePlus 11 specifications

The cameras on the OnePlus 11 will be tuned by Hasselblad, much like previous generations of the company’s flagship phones. The company has not revealed the specifications of these camera sensors, but rumours are rife there may be a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary ultrawide sensor, and a 32-megapixel tertiary telephoto sensor. There may also be a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies, housed inside a punch-hole.

The rest of the specifications, according to reports, suggest the OnePlus 11 will come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 3216×1440 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and curved edges. The display may also supports HDR10+ technology and embed an in-display fingerprint sensor. It may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. You may get Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 on the phone, which may be fuelled by a 4870mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging technology.