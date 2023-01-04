comscore OnePlus 11 launching today: How to watch the live launch, what to expect
News

OnePlus 11 to launch today: How to watch the live stream, what to expect

Mobiles

OnePlus 11 will launch today in China with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and 100W fast charging.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 11 will launch today in the premium segment.
  • The device will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
  • It will feature Hasselblad cameras and boot on Android 13 OS.
OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11 will launch today (January 4) in China. The smartphone will be the company’s premium offering coming with reimagined cameras and a new specs sheet. Upon China launch, the device will go official in India on February 7. Also Read - OnePlus 11 live images reveal design: Check pictures

Let’s see how you can watch today’s live launch event that will be held in China. Also Read - OnePlus 10T down to Rs 44,999, plus has bank and exchange offers

OnePlus 11 launch: How to watch, price range, colors

The OnePlus 11 will launch at 2:30 PM China time (that’s 12 PM India time). The launch will be streamed live on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo and the company’s official website. You can watch the live launch event here. Also Read - OnePlus 11 design, retail box contents, and specifications revealed before launch next month

The smartphone is expected to launch in the premium segment. Unfortunately, the price range isn’t revealed yet but when it comes to India, it is expected to cost above Rs 60,000.

It will launch in two color options – Black and Green (unofficial names).

OnePlus 11 specifications

The OnePlus 11 will come with quite a few upgrades over the OnePlus 10 Pro. Starting with the display, the device will feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a Quad-HD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. It will likely come with an LTPO panel offering up to 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colors. The screen will double up as an in-display fingerprint scanner and have Gorilla Glass protection.

It will feature a triple camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. It will have a 16MP lens on the front for taking selfies.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB/16GB of RAM of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

Coming to the battery, the device will pack a 5,000mAh cell with support for 100W fast charging. It will have a USB Type-C port for charging and audio. There will be an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The device will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box and have ColorOS 13 on the top in China.

  • Published Date: January 4, 2023 9:50 AM IST
OnePlus 11 to launch today in China: How to watch the live stream
