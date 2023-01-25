Oneplus 11r 5g Launch Date May Just Have Been Revealed By Amazon

OnePlus is holding its Cloud Event on February 7 to launch the OnePlus 11 5G and a few other products. According to the information revealed by the company, you can expect the launches of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus’ first keyboard. But one more product may tag along. Amazon may have revealed that OnePlus may also launch the OnePlus 11R 5G alongside these products on February 7. Also Read - Data Privacy Day: Apple unveils new education, awareness efforts, and short clip on privacy

A 91Mobiles report claims Amazon sent app notifications, informing users about the launch of the OnePlus 11R 5G on February 7 at 7.30 pm. There is a tagline, too, that reads, "The Shape of Power" to represent some aspect of the phone. Maybe it refers to the processor performance of the OnePlus 11R, but we are unsure. That is because while Amazon has sent out notification prompts to users, the company has not said a word about the OnePlus 11R 5G, let alone its launch in India.

That means this notification from Amazon — the screenshots of which are available in the report — may have been an error or maybe Amazon ruined OnePlus' surprise for its fans. Either way, there is a high possibility that the OnePlus 11R may not arrive on February 7, so I would advise you not to raise your hopes. OnePlus 11R has been a part of the rumour mill so far, with no confirmation from the company whatsoever.

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications

According to leaks, the OnePlus 11R 5G may come with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It could be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which was the top-end chipset for Android flagship phones last year. There may be up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage in the phone and it may come running Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. You can expect a 50-megapixel main camera, accompanied by a 12-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera on the back of the phone, while, for selfies, there may be a 16-megapixel camera inside a punch-hole design. It may come with a 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging.