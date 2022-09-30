comscore OnePlus 11R is likely to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Report
News

OnePlus 11R leak hints at Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and more

Mobiles

OnePlus 11 series which might include OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 11T, is expected to launch globally in December this year.

OnePlus-10R

OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 11 series globally in December this year. Several reports have hinted that the upcoming series will include OnePlus 11 Pro, the OnePlus 11R and more. As per a report by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus 11R is likely to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on gaming phones under Rs 20,000

For the unversed, the OnePlus 10 series include OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10T in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Watch confirmed to feature a 1.78-inch AMOLED display

OnePlus 11R expected specifications

In collaboration with OnLeaks, MySmartPrice has revealed that the smartphone is likely to come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2412 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. As an update from the OnePlus 10R’s MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, the OnePlus 11R is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It is likely to come in 8GB and 16GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. Also Read - OnePlus sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T 5G and more

In terms of camera, the smartphone is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the OnePlus 11R is likely to sport a 16MP front-facing camera.

As for the battery, the OnePlus 11R is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 11W SuperVOOC charging technology. This will be the first time that the company will launch a smartphone with 100W fast charging technology.

For the unversed, the predecessor of the OnePlus 11R was launched in two variants. One variant came with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging technology.

OnePlus 10R pricing

The OnePlus 10R standard variant has been priced at Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The second variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage has been priced at Rs 42,999.

  • Published Date: September 30, 2022 11:11 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 30, 2022 11:16 AM IST
