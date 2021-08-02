OnePlus 6, 6T start receiving Android 11 Open Beta 2: What's in store?

OnePlus 6 and the 6T are now getting the new Android 11 Open Beta 2 update. The new build is meant to introduce a number of fixes and improvements and not new features. Also Read - OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 update brings July security patch, minor fixes

This comes after the company introduced the Open Beta 1 for both these phones just last month. The devices also got hold of the stable Android 11 recently. Here's a look at what the Android 11 Open Beta 2 entails.

OnePlus 6, 6T getting Android 11 Open Beta 2

The new OnePlus 6, 6T open beta update brings in a number of system, camera, and network fixes. It optimises the overheating control management of third-party apps and improves system stability. A number of known issues will be fixed too.

The Open Beta 2 also introduces a fix for the issue that doesn’t save the clicked images. Additionally, there’s an improvement in the connectivity of 5GHz Wi-Fi.

The new update will be available via OTA for the OnePlus 6 and the 6T users who are hooked onto the Open Beta 1. The ones who want to try out the beta build can head over here to manually download the update.

To reiterate, the update isn’t a stable one and comes with potential risks. It’s highly recommended that you create a full backup before installing.

To recall, the OnePlus 6 and the 6T were launched way back in 2018. The OnePlus 6 comes with a 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, a 3,300mAh battery with fast charging, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual rear cameras (16-megapixel, 20-megapixel), a 16-megapixel front camera, and more.

The OnePlus 6T comes with a slightly bigger 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a bigger 3,700mAh battery with fast charging. It comes with the same camera configuration as the OnePlus 6 but with an in-display fingerprint scanner.