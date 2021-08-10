OnePlus 6 and 6T Android 11 Open Beta update brings several improvements

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are getting the third OxygenOS 11 based Android 11 Open Beta update. OnePlus released the first Open Beta update for the OnePlus 6 series last month. The latest beta update brings battery improvement and a few other internal fixes. Also Read - OnePlus 6, 6T start receiving Android 11 Open Beta 2: What's in store?

To recall the first open beta build of OxygenOS 11 a fresh new UI, improvements to Game Space, Ambient Display enhancements, new camera UI, dark mode improvements, among other features to the OnePlus 6 series. The fresh update now optimizes background process management to enhance battery life. Other fixes include the issue with enabling VoWiFi and the Work-Life Balance feature that didn't work when the screen was locked. The update also enhances the smoothness of video playback in the YouTube app and improves the overall system stability. In addition, the changelog shows the update to have resolved some unnamed known issues.

The OTA update measures a file size of 191MB. If you own a OnePlus 6 or 6T and are on the latest build you will have to tap on the source link provided in the OnePlus Community forum to switch to Open Beta. Once the initial beta is installed the subsequent beta builds will arrive as OTA updates.

“Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are not as stable as our official OTAs. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks,” OnePlus cites in the forum.

While the Chinese brand is pushing frequent updates for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 6 users can expect a stable Android 11 update soon. The OnePlus 6 series was introduced in 2018 and with OnePlus keeping its promise it’s a welcoming effort on the company’s part to keep track of its old phones’ software upgrades.