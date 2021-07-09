OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T getting a taste of Android 11

The OnePlus 6 series is set to get its last major OS update this year and OnePlus is already doing the test runs. The company has rolled out an Open Beta build for OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 for both the models. The OxygenOS 11 update will bring Android 11 to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, something that has been available since last September on newer OnePlus phones. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2: 5 things that OnePlus has confirmed about the upcoming phone

If you have a OnePlus 6 or OnePlus 6T and are interested in trying out Android 11, you can head over to the OnePlus Community page, download the ROM, and manually install it. Once the stable version rolls out, you will need to do a manual install for that ROM too. As long as you are using the beta version, you will continue to get newer beta updates via OTA solution.

OnePlus 6 series gets Android 11

Do note that the OxygenOS 11 update on the OnePlus 6 series won't bring the same features as the newer phones. Features like the Always On Display were left out for the OnePlus 7 series devices earlier in the year. Hence, the OnePlus 6 series devices may miss out on it as well.

That said, it is indeed nice to see OnePlus delivering the last major OS update to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. Both these phones were launched in 2018 as OnePlus flagships and were the last models before the Pro and R variants arrived. The OnePlus 6 debuted a display notch following the iPhone X whereas the OnePlus 6T introduced the in-display fingerprint solution. OnePlus later released a OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with some spec upgrades.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is preparing an upgrade opportunity for users of the OnePlus 6 series in the form of the Nord 2. The Nord 2 is coming on July 22 and OnePlus has already revealed a couple of features. A tweaked Dimensity 1200-AI chipset will be running the show, providing support for 5G network on both SIM card slots. OnePlus promises improved camera performance and faster game loading times with this new chip.

The company also launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G lately with a starting price of Rs 22,990. The Nord CE is a watered-down version of the original Nord.