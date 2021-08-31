OnePlus has started rolling out a new update for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and the 7T Pro. The latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 update introduces a number of features, the most noteworthy of them being the Bitmoji feature. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1: What's new?

The Bitmoji feature, which is in collaboration with Snapchat, allows users to add their Bitmoji to the ambient display. It also introduces a few improvements and the August Android security patch. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T phones getting their last OxygenOS 11 Open Beta: Here's the changelog

OnePlus 7, 7T phones new update rolling out

The Snapchat Bitmoji clock feature can be enabled by heading to the Settings > Customisation > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji. Once you set your personalised avatar, it will change throughout the day depending upon your activities or the things happening around you. The Bitmoji feature is already available for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 8 series. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T won't get this OnePlus 9 series premium feature

The new update also optimises the stability of the NFC feature and allows people to take a screenshot of the ambient display. The OnePlus Store app will also be added to the phones via the update. The app will let people manage their OnePlus account, get convenient access to customer support, get member-only perks, and purchase OnePlus products (of, course).

The new OxygenOS 11.3.0.1 OTA update has started rolling out to the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro in India and other global markets. It will reach all the users gradually.

To recall, the OnePlus 7 and the 7T series was launched back in 2018. The OnePlus 7 and the 7 Pro come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip. While the vanilla version gets a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED screen, the 7 Pro gets a 6.67-inch 90Hz screen. The OnePlus 7 comes with dual rear cameras and a 3,700mAh battery, while the OnePlus 7 Pro gets three rear cameras along with a pop-up front camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro feature a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, 30W fast charging, and three rear cameras. The 7T Pro gets a pop-up front camera, a bigger battery, and a different design as differentiating factors.