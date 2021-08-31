comscore OnePlus 7, 7T phones' latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 update starts roliing out
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 7, 7T phones' latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 update brings Bitmoji and more
News

OnePlus 7, 7T phones' latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 update brings Bitmoji and more

Mobiles

The OnePlus 7 and the 7T series are getting hold of the new OxygenOS update that brings new features, improvements, and more to the table.

oneplus 7t

Representative Image of OnePlus 7T

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update for the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and the 7T Pro. The latest OxygenOS 11.0.3.1 update introduces a number of features, the most noteworthy of them being the Bitmoji feature. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1: What's new?

The Bitmoji feature, which is in collaboration with Snapchat, allows users to add their Bitmoji to the ambient display. It also introduces a few improvements and the August Android security patch. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T phones getting their last OxygenOS 11 Open Beta: Here's the changelog

OnePlus 7, 7T phones new update rolling out

The Snapchat Bitmoji clock feature can be enabled by heading to the Settings > Customisation > Clock on ambient display > Bitmoji. Once you set your personalised avatar, it will change throughout the day depending upon your activities or the things happening around you. The Bitmoji feature is already available for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 8 series. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T won't get this OnePlus 9 series premium feature

The new update also optimises the stability of the NFC feature and allows people to take a screenshot of the ambient display. The OnePlus Store app will also be added to the phones via the update. The app will let people manage their OnePlus account, get convenient access to customer support, get member-only perks, and purchase OnePlus products (of, course).

The new OxygenOS 11.3.0.1 OTA update has started rolling out to the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro in India and other global markets. It will reach all the users gradually.

To recall, the OnePlus 7 and the 7T series was launched back in 2018. The OnePlus 7 and the 7 Pro come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip. While the vanilla version gets a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED screen, the 7 Pro gets a 6.67-inch 90Hz screen. The OnePlus 7 comes with dual rear cameras and a 3,700mAh battery, while the OnePlus 7 Pro gets three rear cameras along with a pop-up front camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro feature a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus chip, 30W fast charging, and three rear cameras. The 7T Pro gets a pop-up front camera, a bigger battery, and a different design as differentiating factors.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 31, 2021 12:04 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

34999

Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Triple - 48MP + 12MP + 16MP
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

29999

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
48MP + 5MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel 6 series could launch a day before Apple unveils the iPhone 13 series
Mobiles
Google Pixel 6 series could launch a day before Apple unveils the iPhone 13 series
Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible laptop review

Reviews

Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible laptop review

5 budget Realme phones get expensive: Check new prices of Realme 8, 8 5G, C11, C21, C25s

News

5 budget Realme phones get expensive: Check new prices of Realme 8, 8 5G, C11, C21, C25s

Best podcast apps for Android: Spotify, Google Podcasts, Khabri and more

Photo Gallery

Best podcast apps for Android: Spotify, Google Podcasts, Khabri and more

Best podcast apps for Android: Spotify, Google Podcasts, Khabri and more

Photo Gallery

Best podcast apps for Android: Spotify, Google Podcasts, Khabri and more

Realme smartphones to get virtual RAM feature soon: List of devices revealed

Mobiles

Realme smartphones to get virtual RAM feature soon: List of devices revealed

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel 6 series could launch a day before Apple unveils the iPhone 13 series

5 budget Realme phones get expensive: Check new prices of Realme 8, 8 5G, C11, C21, C25s

Realme smartphones to get virtual RAM feature soon: List of devices revealed

Samsung Galaxy A52s India launch date confirmed, price revealed too

OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website

Redmi 10 Prime India launch on September 3: Expected price, specs and everything you need to know

Mi Band 6 first impression: Impressive features for the affordable price tag

OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 first impressions: The flip for the masses

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1: What's new?

News

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1: What's new?

हिंदी समाचार

Deal of the Day: आज स्मार्टफोन और स्पीकर समेत कई आइटम्स को सस्ते में खरीदें, मिल रहा Discount

Free Fire Max दे रहा रिवॉर्ड्स जीतने का मौका, दोस्तों को करना होगा इनवाइट

Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s हुए महंगे, ₹1500 तक बढ़ी कीमत

Xiaomi 12 के कैमरा सेटअप की जानकारी लीक, मिल सकते हैं तीन 50MP के लेंस

Realme पेश करने वाली है Note 9 सीरीज, Redmi को मिल सकती है कड़ी चुनौती

Latest Videos

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Features

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !
SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review

Features

SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger Sync : Bullet Review
Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview

Reviews

Omthing AirFree TWS: Good Budget TWS? #BulletReview
Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones launching in next few weeks!

News

Google Pixel 6 series could launch a day before Apple unveils the iPhone 13 series
Mobiles
Google Pixel 6 series could launch a day before Apple unveils the iPhone 13 series
5 budget Realme phones get expensive: Check new prices of Realme 8, 8 5G, C11, C21, C25s

News

5 budget Realme phones get expensive: Check new prices of Realme 8, 8 5G, C11, C21, C25s
Realme smartphones to get virtual RAM feature soon: List of devices revealed

Mobiles

Realme smartphones to get virtual RAM feature soon: List of devices revealed
Samsung Galaxy A52s India launch date confirmed, price revealed too

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A52s India launch date confirmed, price revealed too
OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website

News

OnePlus 9RT India launch hinted once again, now spotted on BIS website

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers