OnePlus 7, 7T series gets OxygenOS 11 update with one feature absent

The OxygenOS 11 update with Android 11 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series phones has been riddled with bugs, with several users complaining on foums. OnePlus is now rolling out a hotfix update for these phones to patch the bugs, as well as rollout Android 11 to the units that were left on Android 10. The OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 version is now rolling out via OTA to OnePlus 7 series phones. Also Read - Top five smart TVs under Rs 30,000 best suited for watching cricket this IPL 2021 season

The update weighs around 200MB if you already installed the previous Android 11 update. For those still stuck on Android 10, the update package weight nearly 2GB. Since the package is rolled out via OTA, users need to stay connected with a reliable Wi-Fi network. As part of the package, users will also see the March Security patch. Also Read - OnePlus Watch review: Good yet expensive fitness watch

OxygenOS 11 hotfix comes to 2019 OnePlus phones

The OxygenOS 11.0.0.2 patch brings most of the same upgrades that OnePlus 8 series and newer phones got. Hence, the revamped user interface along with more customization options and enhanced security features make it to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series devices. However, OnePlus has weirdly left out the Always-On Display (AOD) function on these phones. This is surprising as the beta version of OxygenOS 11 offered the AOD option. Also Read - OnePlus 9R sale begins for everyone in India today: Where to buy, top features, and launch offers

If you have a OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro, you should keep an eue on your notifications shade for the update notification. Meanwhile, here’s the entire changlog listing all the updates you get on these old OnePlus phones.

System

Update to OxygenOS 11 version

Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details

Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.03

Updated GMS package to 2021.01

Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade

Camera

Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation

Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview

Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out

Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)

Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable

Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

Game Space

Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience

Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)

Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer

Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery