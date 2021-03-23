OnePlus 7, 7T series users start getting Android 11 update finally

If you are one of the many who have been tirelessly searching on Google for “Android 11 update on OnePlus 7/7T”, you are in for luck. OnePlus has started rolling out the stable version of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 for users of OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series. There’s no official announcement on the same yet. Also Read - OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro India price leaks hours before the official launch

The OxygenOS 11 update based on Android 11 for the OnePlus 7 series has been under development since the beginning of 2021 along with the OnePlus Nord. After three beta versions, OnePlus seems to be rolling out the stable version of the ROM to users. OxygenOS 11, apart from Android 11, brings a revamped UI and new features to the device. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series launching tonight: Here’s what you can expect from these 2021 flagships

OxygenOS 11 update releasing for OnePlus 7/7T series

The OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series were OnePlus flagships back in 2019. The lineup included the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launching in the summer of 2019. Later in the year, OnePlus launched the upgraded OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro as upgrades. Also Read - OnePlus Watch price leaks ahead of official launch

As part of the OxygenOS 11 update, OnePlus will release a couple of notable changes to the user experience for these phones. The UI will get a massive overhaul with new layouts, fonts, and a focus on accessibility. The update also brings the much-awaited Always-On Display with 10 new styles, including the Canvas AOD.

The OnePlus Shelf also gets a large revamp this time and so does the Gallery app. Similar to Instagram Stories, the OnePlus Gallery puts up highlights of the week in a Stories format. All the Android 11 elements such as power menu-based smart home controls, improved privacy functions, and more.

For users of the OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series, the OxygenOS 11 update will bring the February 2021 security patch. This is surprising given that Samsung and Google have already released the March security patch for their phones. Moreover, certain users who have downloaded the update have reported issues related to the camera and system stability.

The OnePlus Nord also started getting the stable build of OxygenOS 11 earlier this month after the original release suffered from a few bugs. The OnePlus 8 series has been on OxygenOS 11 since October 2020. OnePlus is supposed to release Android 11 for the OnePlus 6 series devices too, although there’s no firm timeline on that.