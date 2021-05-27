OnePlus 7, 7T won't get this OnePlus 9 series premium feature

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T just recently software update that brought several bug fixes and the Android security patch for May. While the OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update had improved system fluency, camera fixes, and 4G, Wi-Fi connectivity in the changelog, there was no mention of the bitmoji AOD (Always-on-Display) feature. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T series getting OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update: What's new coming?

Now OnePlus responding to the query about the feature on a OnePlus Forums thread said that the AOD feature won't be coming to the OnePlus 7 series altogether. The conversation as posted by GizmoChina was between a customer and the support staff.

The support staff cited that due to 'hardware variation,' the AOD feature that is available on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8T series won't make its way to the 2019 OnePlus models. While the Research and Development team experimented with several adaptation schemes and added the feature to the Open Beta version 3, the company couldn't get the desired optimization when it was added to the stable version. Hence, the feature had to remove from the update, the support staff added.

However, the support staff said that if users want to access the feature they can revert back to Open Beta 4 version. To recall, OnePlus introduced the Always-On Display feature with Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 and it came pre-installed on the OnePlus 8T. The feature is available on the latest OnePlus 9 flagship series as well.

As for the OnePlus 7, 7T’s OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 firmware update, the latest update will bring improvement with the swiping in Shelf, and the loading speed of preview images. The update also brings fixes to the camera’s zooming functionality in macro mode, and issues with some buttons while using the Nightscape mode. The incremental update was rolling out in a phased manner, which means it will take time to reach all the users. Those having either the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7T phone can check for the update by heading to the Settings > System > Update.