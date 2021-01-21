OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro get Android 11 based Oxygen OS 11 beta

Every time Google releases a new version of Android publicly, it is OnePlus that makes headlines. Oxygen OS 11 was released back in September with Google’s official release of Android 11. The OnePlus 8 series got the update first while the OnePlus 8T launched with the new version of Android. The older OnePlus users, however, have been waiting to get their hands. Starting 2021, OnePlus is amping up its distribution process of the new Android version. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Oxygen OS 11 beta with Android 11 is out now: Should you download it?

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are the latest phones to get the new version of OnePlus’ iteration of Android. Both these phones have started getting the first beta of Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11. You will get all the same features that were listed for the newer OnePlus 8 series devices along with the standard Android 11 goodies. The new ROMs are available to download from the OnePlus forums. Also Read - OnePlus Nord to get OxygenOS 11 next week

Oxygen OS 11 comes to OnePlus 7 series

When it comes to the basic features, the OnePlus 7 series will get all those features as the OnePlus 8 series. That means users will see the same updated Oxygen OS UI elements, new OnePlus features, as well as the highlighted Android 11 features. The Always-On display will be the biggest addition to the UI, with several new styles as well as customizable Canvas feature. Also Read - Android 11 for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7t delayed: Here's the reason why

OnePlus points out several issues with the first beta release of Oxygen OS on these phones. Users may experience increased battery power consumption and some performance instabilities on a daily basis. The Gallery app is said to be slow in opening and loading files while there may also be issues with the Bluetooth connectivity with wireless devices might also suffer. Users could also face issues with brightness adjustment on the display as well.

Hence, it is advisable to try out the first beta only if you have a second device to fall back on. Those eager to get an early hands-on with Oxygen OS 11 could wait for OnePlus to release the second beta version. If things go north, OnePlus could release the stable build of Oxygen OS 11 in another month.

Along with the OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus has also started releasing the Oxygen OS 11 beta for the OnePlus 7T series and the OnePlus Nord. The Nord, despite being the most affordable OnePlus phone in India, is getting all the Oxygen OS bells and whistles from the OnePlus 8T and other premium flagships.