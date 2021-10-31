Just two days before this month gets over, OnePlus has released a software update for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro that brings the security patch for October 2021. The latest OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update addresses a few annoying bugs that OnePlus 7, 7 Pro users have been facing for months. Also Read - Smartphones expected to launch in the coming weeks: Redmi Note 11, JioPhone Next, OnePlus 9RT and more

As usual, OnePlus made the announcement of the new update for the 2019 OnePlus flagship series at its official community forum. Notably, the update fixes the call display bug that was loitering on the OnePlus 7 series since at least March. As per reports, users complained about a delay in the incoming call screen where the phone would buzz with the ringtone, but the display wouldn't reflect the incoming call at least for a few seconds, making it difficult for users to accept or reject a call immediately.

While the bug seems to have occurred with OxygenOS 11 update, it is now said to have been addressed with the latest one. Currently, OnePlus has rolled out the fresh update in global markets and the European region. Although it is yet to hit the Indian shores. The company didn't mention the file size of the latest update, although users are advised to update it with strong WiFi connection and device on charge. Here's the entire update changelog.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 Update changelog

System

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.10

Improved system stability

Phone

Fixed the issue of delayed display of incoming calls interface

As mentioned in the forum, the firmware versions for the OnePlus 7 Pro in the global market along with Europe are 11.0.4.1.GM21AA and 11.0.4.1GM21BA, while the OnePlus 7 firmware versions are 11.0.4.1.GM57AA and 11.0.4.1GM57BA respectively. The Chinese OEM notes that the OTA update will have a staged rollout with only a limited number of users to get the update first followed by a broader rollout in a few days. Users residing in these regions can check for the update manually by opening the phone’s Settings > System > System updates. Alternately, the phone should be updated automatically if the auto-update option is turned on. The 2019 OnePlus flagship series is expected to get the OxygenOS 12 update whenever the company makes it available.