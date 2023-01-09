comscore OnePlus 7 series no longer eligible for software updates
News

OnePlus 7 series no longer eligible for software updates

Mobiles

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are now receiving their last software updates as they hit their end of life.

oneplus7pro_press

The OnePlus 7 series is now receiving what has been announced as the last software update by the company. In a forum post, the Pete Lau-led company, which recently launched its new flagship phone OnePlus 11, said the latest OxygenOS 12 MP3 “will be the last build” for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The post also shows the changelog for the update, highlighting the features that it brings for the two phones. Also Read - OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update finally fixes the annoying bug

The end of life update mark the rollout of the last of the two Android OS upgrades and an additional year of security updates. Both OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro have already received their last Android OS updates and the security updates that they have been receiving will also stop going forward, according to the company. OnePlus also requested users to drop feedback to the update and submit bugs, if any, found in the update by using the Google Dialer to type *#800# — a method that works only in India for now. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7 Pro now getting new OxygenOS 11.0.2.1: What's new?

The new update for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro brings the December 2022 Android security patch, improves system stability and performance, and improves the stability of mobile network connections. There would be no more security updates for these two phones after this, meaning the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are likely to become vulnerable to potential malicious apps and hacking attempts in future. In other words, it would be better to change your phone as soon as possible. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T series getting OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 update: What's new coming?

OnePlus 7 Pro specifications and price

The OnePlus 7 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The panel throws images at QHD+ resolution. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone is backed by a large 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W Warp Charge support. On the software front, the device ships with the latest Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS 9.5 out-of-the-box.

It was launched in India in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 48,999, while the top model was sold at Rs 57,999.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2023 3:33 PM IST
