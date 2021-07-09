OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T getting ColorOS stable build next year?

OnePlus recently announced its OyxgenOS merger plans with Oppo’s ColorOS operating system. While the Chinese brand previously cited its plans to switch its next phones to Oppo’s ColorOS in China, perhaps the older flagship series will get a similar treatment. As per a report by GizmoChina, the OnePlus 8 series that include OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T will likely get ColorOS stable update in 2022. Also Read - Poco goes trolling on Twitter, says F3 GT offers more than OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T to get ColorOS stable update next year?

As per the report, OnePlus is said to have started ColorOS 11 early access program for the OnePlus 8 series in mid-May. Fast forward two months, the former OnePlus flagship series is now suggested to get ColorOS stable build next year. Apparently, GizmoChina managed to get details about the supposed upcoming change on the OnePlus Community China forum. As per the report, the post about the OnePlus 8 series ColorOS update was shared by the OnePlus Community Manager Jia Lan Shuai. Although there isn't much clarity as to which version of ColorOS will be rolled out to the former OnePlus flagship models.

While the changes are yet to be confirmed by the Chinese brand, it will be restricted to the China region as both companies' software 'will remain separate and continue to serve their individual regions,' with OxygenOS for the global market and ColorOS in China.

OnePlus in its recent announcement said that the change will let the company to guarantee better Android update support in the years to come. As per OnePlus Community Forum, OnePlus flagship phones with T and R models will get three major Android updates and four years of security updates. While the Nord and Nord CE phones are promised two major Android updates and three years of security updates. As for the OnePlus Nord N phones, the devices will get one major Android update and three years of security updates. The initiative or to say the merger doesn’t come as a surprise given OnePlus has been making use of OPPO production lines and supply chain resources for years and both the brands fall under the same umbrella- BBK Electronics.

That said, the Chinese OEM is prepping for its new Nord series smartphone, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch in India. As per the OnePlus Nord 2 landing page on Amazon, the smartphone will make its debut in the country on July 22.