News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T gets August security patch, Bitmoji AoD with latest OxygenOS update

Mobiles

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro latest OxygenOS update adds support for the new OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus 8T OxygenOS update in India brings August security patch.

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T are receiving new OygenOS update that brings August security patch. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro’s latest OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 update is currently rolling out for users in Europe. The latest update adds support for the new OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds. Other add-ons include Portrait mode optimisation for the front camera, AOD (always-on-display) optimisations, etc. Notably, the OnePlus 8T is getting a similar update in India with build number 11.0.9.9. Here’s the entire changelog- Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS update complete changelog

System Also Read - OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update brings Bitmoji-Snap avatar feature

  • Newly adapted OnePlus Buds Pro and brought new powerful features
  • Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD
  • Fixed the failed issue of Navigation gestures in some scenes
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Camera Also Read - OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 update brings July security patch, minor fixes

  • Optimized the portrait mode effect of the front camera

OnePlus Store

  • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

Ambient Display

  • Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you (Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji)

OnePlus 8T OxygenOS update (in India, North America, Europe) entire changelog

System

  • Newly adapted OnePlus Buds Pro and brought new powerful features
  • Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD
  • Fixed the failed issue of Navigation gestures in some scenes
  • Improved system stability and fixed known issues
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Camera

  • Optimized the portrait mode effect of the front camera

OnePlus Store (IN Only)

  • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled).

Ambient Display

  • Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you (Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji).
  • Published Date: August 19, 2021 1:01 PM IST

