OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8T gets August security patch, Bitmoji AoD with latest OxygenOS update

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T are receiving new OygenOS update that brings August security patch. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro's latest OxygenOS 11.0.8.8 update is currently rolling out for users in Europe. The latest update adds support for the new OnePlus Buds Pro TWS earbuds. Other add-ons include Portrait mode optimisation for the front camera, AOD (always-on-display) optimisations, etc. Notably, the OnePlus 8T is getting a similar update in India with build number 11.0.9.9. Here's the entire changelog-

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro OxygenOS update complete changelog

System

Newly adapted OnePlus Buds Pro and brought new powerful features

Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD

Fixed the failed issue of Navigation gestures in some scenes

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Updated Android security patch to 2021.08

Camera

Optimized the portrait mode effect of the front camera

OnePlus Store

An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

Ambient Display

Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you (Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji)

