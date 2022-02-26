comscore OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T receive first OxygenOS 12 open beta
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and 8T get their first OxygenOS 12 open beta update

The OxygenOS update comes with a work-life balance mode, three adjustable levels of Dark mode, Canvas AOD and more.

OnePlus has rolled out the first public beta build of OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8T. This update is already available for OnePlus 9R users. The update comes with a work-life balance mode, three adjustable levels of Dark mode, Canvas AOD and more. Also Read - OnePlus Boulevard: World's largest OnePlus Experience Store opens in India

Here is a detailed changelog of the latest OxygenOS update: Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro nearly comes apart in durability test

    • System
      • Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers
    • Dark mode
      • Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
    • Shelf
      • New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
      • Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
      • Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
      • Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats
    • Work Life Balance
      • Work Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
      • WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
    • Gallery
      • Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
    • Canvas AOD
      • Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals
      • Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment
      • Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figure

OnePlus advises that users should make sure that the battery level of their device is above 30 percent and a minimum of 3GB storage space is available. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G to go on first sale today at 12 pm: Check sale offers, pricing and more

  • Published Date: February 26, 2022 2:51 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 26, 2022 4:50 PM IST

