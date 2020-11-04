OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8T Comparison with Specs | BGR India

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at Rs.54999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also recently launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Check Out the Latest Comparison on OnePlus Smartphones

Display and Design-The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78 inches with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55 inch along with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The OnePlus 8 Pro weighs 199g and the OnePlus 8T measures 188 g. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with same specs but bold new design

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 8 Pro and 8T both features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The OnePlus 8 Pro is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus 8T also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update brings lots of bug fixes

Price-The price range of OnePlus 8 Pro is based on its different variants. OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will be priced Rs.54999. The price of OnePlus 8T of 8GB, 12GB is of Rs.42999

Camera -The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens main camera whereas, OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has 16MP front camera. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T also has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by 4510 mAh (non-removable) as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10. The OnePlus 8T runs on OS-2.