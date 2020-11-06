OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Latest Compare | BGR India

Intro-OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at Rs.54999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced starting at Rs.49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus - Check Out Latest Comparison with Specs and Price

Display and Design-The OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78 inches with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display that has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The OnePlus 8 Pro weighs 199g and the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE measures 190g Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Here's The Latest Samsung and OnePlus Comparison with Price and Specs

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a Samsung Exynos 990. The OnePlus 8 Pro is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8T - Comparison of Essential OnePlus Flagship Smartphones

Price-The price range of OnePlus 8 Pro is based on its different variants. OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced Rs.54999. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 8GB is of Rs.49999

Camera -The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens main camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 12MP+12MP+8MP main camera. On the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 selfie camera. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by 4510 mAh (non-removable) as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE of 4500mAh. The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE runs on Android 10, One UI 2.5