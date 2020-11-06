OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus | BGR India

Intro-OnePlus newly launched OnePlus 8 Pro is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the OnePlus 8 Pro on April 14 2020 with powerful features. OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 5G,2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus on 24 July 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. The OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g while Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus measures 188 g. Also Read - OnePlus 8T vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus - Here's the Latest Comparison with All Major Details

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus 8 Pro is 6.78 inches, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi while Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Here's The Latest Samsung and OnePlus Comparison with Price and Specs

Price-The price range of OnePlus 8 Pro is based on its different variants. OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will priced 54999. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus of 128GB, 8GB RAM is of 49999. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8T - Comparison of Essential OnePlus Flagship Smartphones

Camera -The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a Quad – 12MP+12MP+64MP+3D ToF sensor camera. On the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a 10MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by 4510 mAh (non-removable) as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus of 4500mAh. The OnePlus 8 Pro uses a Li-ion while the the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus supports fast charging of up to 25W.

OS-The OnePlus 8 Pro runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus runs on Android 10.

Weight-The OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g while Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus measures 188 g.

Variant-The OnePlus 8 Pro is available in 3 variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus comes in 1 variant.