OnePlus has rolled out Oxygen OS 12 officially to some devices, including the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R. The package names are as follows: OP8: IN2011_11.C.11 (IN), IN2015_11.C.11 (NA); OP8 Pro: IN2021_11.C.11 (IN), IN2025_11.C.11 (NA); OP8T: KB2001_11.C.11 (IN), KB2005_11.C.11 (NA) and OP9R: LE2101_11.C.14 (IN). Users are always advised to backup files before signing up for beta test projects.

As per GSMARENA, here are some of the updates that OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R users will get:

Also Read - Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM launched in India

System

There will be optimized desktop icons with improved textures with the help of uniting lights and layers and fixing the background application issues. In addition, the update will also resolve the issue with the lens permission while using third-party camera applications. The update will also fix the screen response issue when receiving notifications.

Dark mode

The Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience.

Shelf

The update is bringing new additional style options for cards, making data content more visual and easier to read. The update is adding Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment. The Shelf will also have newly added access to OnePlus Scout, which will enable you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc. The update also adds OnePlus Watch Card on the Shelf so that you can easily track your health stats.

Work-Life Balance

The OS 12 update brings the Work-Life Balance feature, which will help users switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings. The work-life balance 2.0 also supports automatic Work/Life mode switching based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time. Additionally, the update will also customize App notification profiles according to personalization.

Gallery

The update in Gallery allows users to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing.

Canvas AOD

Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals. In addition, the update also added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment along with optimizing software algorithms and improved face recognition.

Network

The network update fixed the issue that was unable to connect to Wi-Fi automatically.

Bluetooth

Fixed the issue that wireless earphones cannot play a sound when connecting Bluetooth in specific scenarios