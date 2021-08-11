OnePlus 8 series in China scheduled to get ColorOS stable update in 2022

The OnePlus 8 series was earmarked for the ColorOS 11 beta in China earlier this year when OnePlus merged with Oppo. In India, OnePlus phones will continue to have the OxygenOS experience but the software will be based on ColorOS, wherein OxygenOS is more of a skin. There seems to be a lot of confusion for OnePlus users but the company’s CEO has clarified plans for the OnePlus 8 series’ future in China. Also Read - OnePlus mocks Samsung, teases a dual screen smartphone to take on Galaxy Z Fold3

In a recent social media post, CEO Pete Lau reveals that the OnePlus 8 series will move to a stable ColorOS build by 2022. No further details were released about this stable update. However, it hints at OnePlus bringing the Android 12-based ColorOS skin to these phones after it is done releasing the same for the OnePlus 9 series and Nord 2 series by the end of this year. Oppo is yet to release its Android 12-based Android skin yet.

OnePlus 8 series on ColosOS 12?

Do note that the Chinese OnePlus units run entirely on ColorOS, unlike the global markets where OnePlus phones use the ColorOS codebase. OnePlus phones in China only have a different HydrogenOS-inspired theme over ColorOS to mark them different than Oppo smartphones.

In India, the Nord 2 is the first OnePlus phone to use the new ColorOS 11.3 codebase with the OxygenOS skin on top. The changes are mostly in the Settings app as well as a few system apps, but the core experience remains unchanged. OxygenOS continues to offer the same ad-free experience it has been known for.

It remains to be seen whether the previously launched OnePlus phones get the OxygenOS 11.3 update or go straight to the Android 12-based version. The OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R are still on the older OxygenOS 11.2 version.

We recently reviewed the OnePlus Nord 2 and were left impressed by the overall package. The Nord 2 proved its worth with effortless performance, good battery life, a fine display, and decent cameras. You can also check our review of the OnePlus 9R that launched earlier this year, which continues to sell at a starting price of Rs 39,999.