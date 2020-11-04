OnePlus newly launched OnePlus 8 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the OnePlus 8 on April 14 2020 with powerful features. OnePlus 8 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The OnePlus has launched its OnePlus 8 Pro on April 14 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 measures 180g while OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g. Also Read - OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Price, Specs, Reviews, Camera, RAM, Storage

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus 8 is 6.55 inches, whereas, the screen size of OnePlus 8 Pro is 6.78 inches. The OnePlus 8 has a screen resolution of 1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI while OnePlus 8 Pro has a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi.

Price-The price range of OnePlus 8 is based on its different variants. OnePlus 8 of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will priced 44999. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of 54999.

Camera -The OnePlus 8 has a Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. camera whereas, OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the OnePlus 8 has The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 front camera.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 8 is powered by 4300 mAh (non-removable) as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro uses a Li-ion charger.

OS-The OnePlus 8 runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

Weight-The OnePlus 8 measures 180g while OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g.

Variant-The OnePlus 8 is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus 8 Pro also comes in 2 variants.