comscore OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Check Out Latest Comparison | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Check Out the Latest Comparison on OnePlus Smartphones
News

OnePlus 8 vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Check Out the Latest Comparison on OnePlus Smartphones

Mobiles

Here's the Latest Comparison on OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro with specs, price, reviews, ratings, features, design, processor, at BGR India.

  • Published: November 4, 2020 3:24 PM IST
OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus newly launched OnePlus 8 is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the OnePlus 8 on April 14 2020 with powerful features. OnePlus 8 comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The OnePlus has launched its OnePlus 8 Pro on April 14 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 measures 180g while OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g. Also Read - OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Price, Specs, Reviews, Camera, RAM, Storage

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus 8 is 6.55 inches, whereas, the screen size of OnePlus 8 Pro is 6.78 inches. The OnePlus 8 has a screen resolution of 1080*2400 Pixels 402PPI while OnePlus 8 Pro has a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiamo Mi 10 5G

Price-The price range of OnePlus 8 is based on its different variants. OnePlus 8 of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will priced 44999. The price of OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is of 54999. Also Read - OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro start get Oxygen OS 11 update with Android 11

Camera -The OnePlus 8 has a Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens. camera whereas, OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the OnePlus 8 has The front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 and Sony IMX471 Sensor main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 front camera.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 8 is powered by 4300 mAh (non-removable) as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro uses a Li-ion charger.

OS-The OnePlus 8 runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10.

Weight-The OnePlus 8 measures 180g while OnePlus 8 Pro measures 199g.

Variant-The OnePlus 8 is available in 2 variants. The OnePlus 8 Pro also comes in 2 variants.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 4, 2020 3:24 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon
Mobiles
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon
Apple Watch SE review: A taste of the finest

Reviews

Apple Watch SE review: A taste of the finest

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with bold new design

Mobiles

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with bold new design

Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India

News

Samsung pushes One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy A70s users in India

Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

News

Xiaomi working on foldable phone to rival Galaxy Z Fold: Report

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon

iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds

Flipkart Acquires Gaming Startup Mech Mocha s IP and Team | BGR India

Nokia 10 PureView Could Launch with Snapdragon 875 | BGR India

Realme Watch S launched: Check price and features

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Price, Specs, Camera | BGR India

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Price, Specs, Camera | BGR India
Best Camera Phone in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Camera Phone in India in 2020
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiamo Mi 10 5G

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs OnePlus 8 Pro vs Xiamo Mi 10 5G

हिंदी समाचार

Micromax IN Note 1 vs Realme Narzo 20 : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स के मामले में कौन है दमदार

Alcatel Joy Tab 2 आकर्षक कीमत पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Vivo S7e 5G स्मार्टफोन प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध, जानिए क्या हैं इसके स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Google ने Android यूजर्स को किया आगाह, जल्द कर लगें अपने Chrome को अपडेट

Xiaomi भारत में लॉन्च करेगा क्रेडिट कार्ड के साइज का पावरबैंक Mi Power Bank 3 Ultra Compact

Latest Videos

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile
Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Features

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

Reviews

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7: Five Reasons Why You Should Buy This Lenovo Laptop

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon
Mobiles
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Note 20 FE coming soon
iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds

Mobiles

iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds
Flipkart Acquires Gaming Startup Mech Mocha s IP and Team | BGR India

News

Flipkart Acquires Gaming Startup Mech Mocha s IP and Team | BGR India
Nokia 10 PureView Could Launch with Snapdragon 875 | BGR India

News

Nokia 10 PureView Could Launch with Snapdragon 875 | BGR India
Realme Watch S launched: Check price and features

News

Realme Watch S launched: Check price and features

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers