OnePlus 8T DxOMark score ranks its cameras on par with Google Pixel 4a

The OnePlus 8T just underwent the DxOMark test and grabbed an overall score of 111. This puts it on par with the Google Pixel 4a and the Huawei's Mate 20X. However, its predecessor, i.e., the OnePlus 7T Pro managed to outscore the 8T's camera system. The same stands for every prominent 2020 Android flagship-grade smartphone on DxOMark's list. It takes praises for its still photography performance but suffers in the video shooting department.

On the OnePlus 8T, you will find a quad-rear camera system, consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor from Sony. This is accompanied by a trio of an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The front camera relies on a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 8T cameras as good as Pixel 4a

The OnePlus 8T's camera system managed to fairly impress the critics at DxOMark for its still photography performance. It got praises for good exposure management in most conditions and nice depth estimations. The wide depth-of-field was also praised for keeping backgrounds sharp. The critics also praised video stabilization and noise management in both indoor as well as outdoor conditions.

However, there were issues raised with inaccurate colour casting due to a limited dynamic range, especially in low light conditions. Issues were also raised with loss of detail, focus instabilities, and noise in low-light videos.

On the whole, the OnePlus 8T’s rear camera system was awarded a total score of 115 for still photo performance and a score of 102 for video shooting performance. DxOMark awarded a score of 52 for the camera’s zoom performance. On the whole, the OnePlus 8T bagged 111 for its rear camera performance.

In comparison to the 2020 premium smartphones, the OnePlus 8T’s camera doesn’t compare well with its rivals on DxOMark. The Asus ZenFone 7 Pro got a score of 115 and so did the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G got a score of 118 while the iPhone 11 managed a score of 119.

Do note that DxOMark employs scientific tools to gauge the performance of a camera system. If you own a OnePlus 8T, your experience may vary. In the OnePlus 8T review on BGR India, we found the OnePlus 8T’s camera system adequate for a smartphone of its category. The performance is adequate for most users but shutterbugs would be left in pursuit for more.

The OnePlus 8T is currently selling in India in two storage variants. The base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 42,999. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will set you back by Rs 45,999.