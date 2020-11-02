comscore OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with bold new design | BGR India
OnePlus has rolled out a new Cyberpunk Edition of the OnePlus 8T in China, celebrating the upcoming game of the same name. The specs remain the same as the standard model.

  • Published: November 2, 2020 6:44 PM IST
oneplus 8t cyberpunk

Cyberpunk is getting a lot of attention for all sorts of reasons – both right and wrong. While the game gets delayed again, OnePlus is bringing a slice of Cyberpunk to its fans with the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition. It costs CNY 3,999 and comes in only a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone is only selling in China and OnePlus is yet to announce any plans to bring it to our shores. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition is essentially the same OnePlus 8T underneath. However, it wears new clothes to celebrate ProjektCD’s Cyberpunk 2077 game. Similar to last year’s OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition, the 8T Cyberpunk Edition gets bold design elements as well as accessories and themes. In fact, the Cyberpunk Edition looks nothing like the standard OnePlus 8T. Also Read - OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update brings lots of bug fixes

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition: What’s new?

As with the last year’s McLaren Edition phones, the Cyberpunk Edition of the OnePlus 8T has essentially a new back panel along with a new theme, Cyberpunk branded accessories, a special box, and a special (read higher) price. The phone goes for a massive camera module – one that covers the entire top half of the phone. While the camera placement remains the same, the Cyberpunk 2077 logo takes up the rest of the space. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 के फीचर्स आए सामने, जानें क्या होगा खास?

oneplus 8t cyberpunk

The middle section seems to be covered on the OnePlus sandstone material while the bottom half gets a glass panel, with yellow highlights along the edges of the phone. OnePlus is also bundling a Cyberpunk branded 65W charging adapter, a special case, and a new box.

Inside, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition gets a special Cyberpunk theme with new icons, wallpapers and more. There’s even a new charging animation that is inspired from the in-game phone. The specifications, however, remain unchanged. That means the Cyberpunk Edition gets the same Snapdragon 865 chipset along with the 65W Warp Charge system. OnePlus is also retaining the 48-megapixel quad-camera system.

As for its availability, the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition is currently coming to the Chinese market only. OnePlus has not revealed any plans for releasing this special edition model in other markets so far. Given that the phone is inspired by a video game this year, OnePlus may only release it for markets where the game is expected to sell well.

  Published Date: November 2, 2020 6:44 PM IST

