OnePlus 8T has started receiving a new OxygenOS update with November 2020 Android security patch. It brings with it several system changes like improved fingerprint unlock and optimised full-screen gestures as well as camera and network changes. OnePlus 8T users in India will also get the OnePlus Store app with the latest update. Do keep in mind that the over-the-air (OTA) update is incremental, which means it will be rolled out in phases. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.10 with December 2020 Security Patch

OnePlus 8T users in India will receive OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05DA variant, while those in Europe will get OxygenOS 11.0.6.8.KB05BA version. In North America, OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05AA version will be rolled out. Also Read - OnePlus 9 prototype was on sale for $6,000 on eBay but don't get too excited

To reiterate, the OTA will be incremental, which means only a few users will get it first followed by a broader rollout in a few days. To check for the update manually, go to Settings, and then click on ‘System’. Next, tap ‘System updates’ where the new OxygenOS update should show to install and download. Also Read - OnePlus 9 will come with a flat display and flagship phone feature: Report

Coming to the changelog, OnePlus has improved the fingerprint unlock for a faster unlock speed. The experience of full-screen gestures has been optimised as well and there is a newly added keyboard height adjustment where users can raise or hide the button shortcut bar. This can be done by going into the Settings menu. Click on System, then Language & Input and finally on Keyboard height adjustment.

The new OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8T also includes the November 2020 Android Security Patch. In terms of camera improvements, the update optimises the image quality on nightscape. An issue where photos did not display in the Gallery has been fixed as well.

It also fixes the issue where the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation and has improved the stability of communication. The OnePlus Store app is also coming to OnePlus 8T users, thanks to the latest update. The OnePlus Store app is an India-only feature. Users can log in using their OnePlus account. The app offers easy-to-access support, along with member-only benefits. Users can also shop for OnePlus products via the app. Do keep in mind that the OnePlus Store app can be uninstalled as well.