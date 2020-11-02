OnePlus 8T OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 update brings lots of bug fixes

OnePlus recently launched the 8T smartphone as an updated version of OnePlus 8. It comes with a better screen, faster-charging speed, and a new design. This device can also be called a direct successor to the OnePlus 7T. Last week, the device received its first system update. Now, it is already getting its second software update since its launch. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 के फीचर्स आए सामने, जानें क्या होगा खास?

OnePlus has launched OxygenOS 11.0.2.3 version for all three regions (US, EU, and India). If you haven’t received the update, it will be available sometime next week. The new update for OnePlus 8T arrives with a weight of 138 MB. Compared to the previous release, no new features are introduced. It is an update aimed at improving system stability, consumption, reducing heat, and bringing various bug fixes. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N10 design teased, borrows from the OnePlus 8T a lot

This update also fixes an issue with icons not displaying properly on the home screen. It further has improvements to Bluetooth and the Gallery application. Lastly, the Smart 5G function receives optimizations to increase battery life. However, it is worth noting that there are still reports of problems that have not been resolved. For example, the color display sometimes goes wrong. Users hope that OnePlus will listen to these complaints and fix them in the next update. Also Read - OnePlus 8T स्मार्टफोन का टीयरडाउन वीडियो, सामने आईं दो बैटरी और कॉपर कूलिंग सिस्टम

OnePlus 8T specifications

The OnePlus 8T sports a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The handset draws its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes in two variants of 128GB/8GB RAM and 256GB/12GB RAM configurations. Additionally, there is a 4,500-mAh battery with 65W fast charging capability.

In terms of photography, the OnePlus 8T offers a quad-camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel front snapper. The smartphone also has an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Story Timeline