OnePlus 8T video playback issue fixed with latest update

It has just been a few months since OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8T in India and there already have been a host of software updates out for it. The phone launched with Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 but the software build was riddled with bugs and issues. The company has been busy releasing fixes and patches for the device, and just now, there's another one fixing an issue with video playback that crept up after the last update.

The OnePlus 8T gets a fresh new Oxygen OS 11 update that comes with a single hotfix to prevent the video playback issue. The error was reported after the last update was released for most OnePlus 8T users, bringing support for the new OnePlus Store app, which itself provides access to deals from OnePlus directly as well as customer support. The new one only brings the bug fix for the video playback issue.

OnePlus 8T still on November 2020 patch

The OnePlus 8T is the latest phone from OnePlus and that entitles it to get the newest software features before other models. That said, the phone is still stuck on November 2020 security patch, even though we are already in January 2021. Given that it launched in October, it is expected of OnePlus to release the latest security patches on time. The company is yet to come up with an explanation.

Oxygen OS 11 comes to the Nord

OnePlus recently released the beta version of Oxygen OS 11 for the OnePlus Nord based on Android 11. The Nord is the third device to get the Android 11 update after the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 series devices. The company has also hinted at an Android 11 release for the older OnePlus 7 series and OnePlus 7T series devices soon, although there’s no beta program floated for these yet.

The 8T is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 42,999 and relies on the new Snapdragon 888 chipset. We reviewed the phone at BGR India and it impressed us with its fast performance, good battery life, lightning-fast charging speeds, and well-built yet lightweight design.

Going forward, OnePlus is speculated to release the OnePlus 9 series in the next few months. Speculations suggest there will be three models at launch – a vanilla OnePlus 9 with 45W fast charging as well as wireless charging, a pimped-up OnePlus 9 Pro, and a pocket-friendly OnePlus 9E.